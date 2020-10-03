Delhi Capitals (DC) have been sent in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. DC have included Ravichandran Ashwin in the lineup in place of all-rounder Axar Patel. The side has further included Harshal Patel instead of Ishant Sharma. KKR have included Rahul Tripathi in the matchday 11, with Kuldeep Yadav watching on from the sidelines. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Match Updates Between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah