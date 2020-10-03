DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score Updates: Delhi Capitals have made two changes with Ravichandran Ashwin back in the lineup. Kuldeep Yadav has been sidelined in favour of Rahul Tripathi by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have been sent in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. DC have included Ravichandran Ashwin in the lineup in place of all-rounder Axar Patel. The side has further included Harshal Patel instead of Ishant Sharma. KKR have included Rahul Tripathi in the matchday 11, with Kuldeep Yadav watching on from the sidelines. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Match Updates Between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 16, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 03, 2020
- 19:29 (IST)Amit Mishra completes 150 IPL matches150 IPL matches for DC spinner Amit Mishra, who will look to make his presence felt against KKR.
Milestone achieved @MishiAmit will walk into today's match with some serious pride #DCvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/PaoDh7NIZD— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 3, 2020
- 19:27 (IST)Nitish Rana completes 100 T20 MatchesNitish Rana completes 100 T20 matches, after being included in the matchday lineup by KKR against DC.
Milestone Alert! @NitishRana_27 is set to play his th T20 match tonight! #DCvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/G9utFofjm5— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 3, 2020
- 19:09 (IST)LineupsKolkata Knight Riders: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik, R Tripathi, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy.Delhi Capitals: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer, R Pant, S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje, A Mishra, H Patel.
A look at the Playing XI for Match 16 of #Dream11IPL #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/3jf5JvameZ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020
- 19:06 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin back for DCRavichandran Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in the DC lineup, with Harshal Patel included in place of Ishant Sharma.Rahul Tripathi replaces Kuldeep Yadav for KKR.
- 19:02 (IST)KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik wins tossKKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to field.
NEWS from Sharjah - @KKRiders have won the toss and they will bowl first against @DelhiCapitals.#Dream11IPL #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/adwmVP0giv— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020
- 18:56 (IST)Just a few minutes left for the tossThe toss is just a few minutes away. Will KKR stick with the winning combination or include Tom Banton?
- 18:42 (IST)Andre Russell takes on Amit MishraKKR all-rounder Andre Russell will take on veteran DC spinner Amit Mishra, which will certainly be great fun to watch. Mishra will have to bring all his experience to the fore, in order to dismiss Andre Russell.
- 18:37 (IST)KKR enjoy slender lead over DC with regard to head to head statsBoth these teams have played 24 matches against each other with KKR coming on top 13 times. DC emerged victorious in 11 matches.
- 18:33 (IST)Rishabh Pant seen interacting with Ricky PontingRishabh Pant can be seen speaking to DC head coach Ricky Ponting, as the clash against KKR draws closer. Pant may very well be discussing a plan to counter KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been quite impressive lately.
- 18:26 (IST)Andre Russell has dismissed Shreyas Iyer 5 times in the IPLWindies all-rounder Andre Russell enjoys a fine record against DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, having dismissed him five times in the IPL. Can he dismiss Iyer again today?
.@Russell12A will be going for a different when we take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 2, 2020
Dre Russ has dismissed Shreyas Iyer 5 times in the IPL so far#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/F1hg41v7F4
- 18:20 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6 half-centuries against KKR in the IPLShikhar Dhawan has scored six half-centuries against KKR in the IPL. Dhawan will be eager to add another 50 to this record.
Gabbar has scored fifties vs @KKRiders in his @IPL career— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 3, 2020
Ek aur ho jaaye aaj? #DCvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/hnTntJ1ZIN
- 18:17 (IST)KKR target hat-trick of winsA win against DC will see KKR register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2020. Can they get the job done?
All set to face Delhi Capitals at Sharjah in our fourth clash of the season.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 3, 2020
Can we register a hat-trick of wins tonight?#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #DCvKKR
- 18:14 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the second match of the first double-header in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the match expected to be an exciting one.