Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast-bowler Ankit Rajpoot was left ducking for cover following a powerful shot hit by South African batsman David Miller back in his direction, during their training session. Miller, known for his attacking flair, struck the shot powerfully which went straight towards the bowler whose swift reaction came to his rescue. The 31-year-old batsman immediately apologised to Rajpoot, praising him for ducking in a timely manner. The fast bowler saw the funny side to it soon enough and walked back with a smile on his face.

Miller, who represented Kings XI Punjab last season, will pad up for the Rajasthan-based franchise in the 13th edition of the IPL.

On Sunday, the schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was released by the BCCI. Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, will begin their campaign against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals' last group-stage match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on November 1.

The schedule for playoffs and the final of the T20 tournament will be decided later, according to a BCCI release.

The tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The final of the upcoming edition of the IPL is scheduled to be played on November 10. All the evening matches will be played at 7:30pm IST.

On a double header day, the first match will begin at 3:30pm IST.