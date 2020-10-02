SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and opted to bat against last-season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Chennai-based franchise has struggled to make its presence felt, with two points from three matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. SRH have been no better, managing to register their maiden win in the ongoing edition against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the side's most recent match, after defeats in their opening two games. A win on Friday could very well provide some much-needed momentum to their respective league campaigns. CSK will be hoping that the return of Ambati Rayadu, who made his presence felt in the side's sole win against Mumbai Indians, can help them turn things around in the IPL 2020. (LIVE SCORECARD)

