CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Chennai Super Kings
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and opted to bat against last-season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Chennai-based franchise has struggled to make its presence felt, with two points from three matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. SRH have been no better, managing to register their maiden win in the ongoing edition against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the side's most recent match, after defeats in their opening two games. A win on Friday could very well provide some much-needed momentum to their respective league campaigns. CSK will be hoping that the return of Ambati Rayadu, who made his presence felt in the side's sole win against Mumbai Indians, can help them turn things around in the IPL 2020. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 14, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 02, 2020
- 19:17 (IST)CSK skipper MS Dhoni is now the most capped player in IPL historyMS Dhoni has today become the most capped player (194) in IPL history.
MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PwpDFcEA2E— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
- 19:08 (IST)Several changes for CSK as SRH field unchanged sideChennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur replace Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Josh Hazlewood.Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
Three changes for #CSK in the Playing XI for today's game.#SRH remain unchanged.#Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/esFRDZZ3Qi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)SRH skipper David Warner wins the tossSRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bat.
David Warner wins the toss and elects to bat first against #CSK in Match 14 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/s0NeQCRJ37— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
- 18:54 (IST)Just a few minutes for the tossNearly five minutes left for an important toss. Will MS Dhoni stick with the same team or opt for changes? A few interesting questions will be answered soon.
- 18:48 (IST)CSK skipper MS Dhoni arrives at Dubai International Cricket StadiumCSK skipper MS Dhoni has arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Can the veteran lead his side to victory?
MS Dhoni arrives here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for Match 14 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/lWPmOUDThs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
- 18:42 (IST)Kane Williamson seems ready for facing off against CSKSRH batsman Kane Williamson looks confident, with the toss not too far away.
Kane Williamson looking all set for the game ahead.#Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/rBRUFzquVL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
- 18:35 (IST)Kane Williamson takes on Piyush Chawla in battle of veteransKane Williamson will face a stern challenge from spinner Piyush Chawla, with this clash capable of determining the final result. Chawla will look to outwit Williamson, who looked solid in SRH's win against Delhi Capitals.
- 18:27 (IST)Can Faf du Plessis maintain the same consistency vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar?Faf du Plessis has been amongst the most consistent performers for CSK. However, he will face a stern challenge against SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is capable of making his presence felt.
- 18:24 (IST)Teams batting first have won all games in DubaiThere have been six games in Dubai, with the team batting first emerging victorious in all the matches. Will we witness a maiden win for the team chasing today?
- 18:23 (IST)CSK favourites against SRH considering head to head recordCSK and SRH have faced each other on 13 occasions. The Chennai-based franchise have won 10 times, in comparison to 3 wins for their opponents on Friday.
- 17:59 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 14th game of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.