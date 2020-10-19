Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of IPL 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 7.30 PM, on Monday. Both teams suffered a defeat in their previous league clashes on Saturday. While CSK suffered defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) by a margin of five wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR) registered victory by seven wickets against RR. Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden century in the IPL as DC chased down a target of 180. Proteas batsman AB De Villiers smashed 55 runs off 22 deliveries, to help RCB get across the line while chasing 178. The last match between these sides was a high-scoring tie, with fans having a great time. One can certainly expect another interesting match on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)