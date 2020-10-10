CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Deepak Chahar Castles Aaron Finch To Give Chennai Super Kings Early Breakthrough
CSK vs RCB IPL live score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will bowl first after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss in the 25th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB have handed a franchise debut to South African all-rounder Chris Morris in place of English cricketer Moeen Ali. Gurkeerat Singh Mann has been included instead of Mohammed Siraj. Kedar Jadhav is sidelined for CSK, with N Jagadeesan making an appearance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 25, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 10, 2020
- 19:49 (IST)WICKET! Aaron Finch b Deepak Chahar 2 (9)Aaron Finch departs for 2 runs off 9 deliveries, as he fails to negotiate an inswinging delivery by Deepak Chahar, which goes on to hit the stumps. Virat Kohli is the next batsman in.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Devdutt Padikkal gets his opening boundary of the innings, directing the full delivery into the gap astutely. That makes it nine runs off Sam Curran's opening over. RCB 11/0 after 2 overs
- 19:38 (IST)Two runs from the opening overAaron Finch is yet to get off the mark, with just two runs for RCB off the opening over. RCB 2/0 after 1 over
- 19:32 (IST)Deepak Chahar to bowl the first overDeepak Chahar will bowl the opening over for CSK. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for RCB.
- 19:29 (IST)RCB openers out in the middleRCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch are out in the middle, with the CSK players steadily taking their positions.
- 19:10 (IST)LineupsChennai Super Kings: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, S Curran, N Jagadeesan, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, S Thakur, D Chahar.Royal Challengers Bangalore: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, C Morris, N Saini, Y Chahal.
A look at the Playing XI for Match 25 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hRxSHrSKS6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
- 19:08 (IST)Chris Morris makes his debut for RCB, Kedar Jadhav sidelinedChris Morris will make his debut for RCB, with Gurkeerat Singh Mann handed an opportunity as well. Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj have been benched.N Jagadeesan comes in to replace Kedar Jadhav for CSK.
- 19:02 (IST)Virat Kohli wins tossRCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat against CSK.
#RCB have won the toss and they will bat first against #CSK in Dubai.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/qZzmgx7aCa— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
- 18:50 (IST)Players to watch out forFaf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal will be some of the players in the limelight. Du Plessis has been a consistent performer for CSK with the bat. Chahal has made his presence felt, accounting for wickets at regular intervals.
- 18:25 (IST)Can Shardul Thakur account for the dismissal of Virat Kohli?CSK have found some confidence in Shardul Thakur, who delivered a fine performance against KKR. Can Thakur account for the dismissal of Virat Kohli, or get smacked into the stands?
- 18:19 (IST)Yuzvendra Chahal takes on MS DhoniWith only 102 runs from six matches, Dhoni has still not hit the heights he is capable of. RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will look to take advantage of this and dismiss the cricketer early. However, the veteran will certainly look to make his presence felt.
- 18:13 (IST)CSK enjoy a solid head to head record against RCBCSK enjoy a solid head to head record against RCB. Both sides have faced each other on 25 occasions so far, of which CSK have won 16 times, while RCB have eight wins to their name.
- 18:12 (IST)Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Another big game loading.....#CSKvRCB #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/LvwaJlnPJ8— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020