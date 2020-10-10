Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will bowl first after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss in the 25th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB have handed a franchise debut to South African all-rounder Chris Morris in place of English cricketer Moeen Ali. Gurkeerat Singh Mann has been included instead of Mohammed Siraj. Kedar Jadhav is sidelined for CSK, with N Jagadeesan making an appearance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 25 Live Scores Between Chennai Super Kings And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai