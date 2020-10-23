Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to avenge their loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Despite starting their campaign with a defeat, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are in a stronger position as compared to their counterparts from Chennai. MS Dhoni's side has failed to build on the early promise they showed by beating the record IPL champions in Match 1 and have managed only three wins from 10 matches. A win on Friday will serve a dual purpose as it will not only help them settle the scores against CSK but also fire them to the top of the IPL Points Table. The only similarity between these two sides heading into the game is that they both are coming off a loss, while CSK lost to Rajasthan, Mumbai were defeated by Kings XI Punjab in a historic double Super Over. Despite their contrasting forms, both teams boast of some of the biggest names in world cricket, who can win matches single-handedly.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for CSK vs MI match:

Quinton de Kock (Credits - 10): The South African wicket-keeper has found form at the right time, with the tournament entering an important phase. With consecutive half-centuries in the last three games, de Kock has made up for a lean patch for skipper Rohit Sharma and laid solid foundations for big-hitters to exploit. Also, being a wicket-keeper gives him ample opportunities to get you extra points for catches, stumpings and run outs.

Kieron Pollard (Credits - 8.5): Batting down the order, he doesn't get to face many balls but has made most of whatever opportunity he has got so far. Pollard is the only player this season to have scored runs at a strike-rate of in excess of 200. With 17 sixes, he is fifth on the leading six-hitters' list this season and small boundaries at Sharjah are perfect conditions for someone like him. He is also a handy bowler and a terrific fielder who guards the fence with great agility. So, by picking him in Fantasy XI you will have a chance of collecting those extra points.

Jasprit Bumrah (Credits - 10): He is currently fifth in the leading wicket-takers' list with 15 dismissals from nine games. His economy of 7.44 runs per over also puts him right up there on the most economical bowlers' list. He leads the Mumbai bowling attack with both new and old ball and out of nine games, he has picked two or more wickets on five occasions. He also boasts of an impressive strike rate of 14.40, which also counts.

Sam Curran (Credits - 8.5): The CSK management have been using him as an opener and the Englishman has done a decent job so far. His job has been to give his side a quick start and he has done that pretty well, only dealing in fours and sixes. While the runs he scores are a bonus, his main trait is bowling and Dhoni has been using him during the Powerplays as well as the death overs, two phases where a bowler is more likely to pick wickets. He is the joint top wicket-taker for CSK alongside Deepak Chahar, with 10 wickets.

Faf du Plessis (Credits - 9): The former South Africa skipper has been only consistent performer for CSK this season, scoring 375 runs from 10 matches which puts him fourth in the 'Orange Cap' race. He has scored four half-centuries this season. He is fourth on the list of players with most fours, with 36 fours. He has also crossed 50-plus sores four times this season and can get you bonus points for that as well. Another benefit of having him in your Fantasy XI is that he is one of the safest hands in CSK side and has already pulled off some great catches this season.