Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The two sides previously faced off in the opening match of the ongoing edition. CSK emerged victorious by five wickets in that fixture, but have not really hit the heights which they are capable of. MI, on the other hand, bounced back really well following the defeat in their opening encounter. The Mumbai-based franchise has recorded six wins in nine matches, in comparison to three wins for CSK having played 10 matches. Matches between these two extremely successful IPL teams have been nail-biting thrillers in the past, and the same is expected on Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on Friday, October 23.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

