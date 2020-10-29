Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. Both sides met earlier in Match 21, with KKR winning by 10 runs. Rahul Tripathi was the star, scoring 81 runs from 51 balls, at a strike rate of 158.82. He also slammed eight fours and three sixes. KKR are currently fifth in the league table, meanwhile CSK are eighth. Both teams have played 12 matches.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will take place on Thursday, October 29.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)