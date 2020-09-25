IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC: Piyush Chawla Sends Back Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw In Quick Succession
IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Piyush Chawla dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in quick succession to bring Chennai Super Kings back in to the game.
Piyush Chawla dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in quick succession to bring Chennai Super Kings back in to the game. Shaw and Dhawan gave Delhi Capitals a solid start with a 94-run stand for the opening wicket. Shaw started more freely as the duo added 36 runs in the powerplay. However, after the field restrictions were lifted, both the players changed gears and found boundaries at will, taking charge to the CSK bowlers, especially the spinners. However, Piyush Chawla paid off his captain's faith on him by removing both the players in quick succession to stop the run flow. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
Match 7, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 25, 2020
- 20:44 (IST)Overthrow four!This is silly from Sam Curran. His attempted throw at the stumps beats everyone and runs away to the fence, giving Delhi Capitals an easy boundary.
- 20:38 (IST)FOUR!Rishabh Pant leans on to the front foot and times his cover drive to perfection as the ball runs away to the fence.
- 20:34 (IST)FOUR!Rishabh Pant start the over with his trademark shot behind the wicket. He shuffles across and chipped it over fine leg for his first boundary.
- 20:28 (IST)WIKCET! Shaw st Dhoni b Chawla!Piyush Chawla has brought CSK back in the game by dismissing both the DC openers. Shaw came down the pitch and missed the ball completely. Dhoni was alert to opportunity and dislodged the bail quickly to end his inning at 64 runs.
- 20:25 (IST)FOUR!Short and outside off and Prthvi Shaw plays it late and towards third man region for another boundary.
- 20:25 (IST)Dhawan lbw Chawla!Piyush Chawla traps Shikhar Dhawan right in front as he misses a reverse-sweep shot to provide CSK a much-needed breakthrough
- 20:20 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan charges down the track and lofts it over bowler's head for a straight boundary.
- 20:18 (IST)SIX!Prithvi Shaw plants his foot and slog sweeps it over square on the leg side for a maximum.
- 20:17 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan puts it away towards extra cover region for a boundary.
- 20:16 (IST)Fifty for Prithvi Shaw!Prithvi Shaw taps the ball for a single to bring up his 5th IPL half-century.
- 20:11 (IST)FOUR!Prithvi Shaw dances down the track and plays an inside out over extra-cover for second boundary.
- 20:10 (IST)FOUR!Piyush Chawla is in full mood here and he is finding boundaries at will. Chawla bowled it full and Sahw chipped it over extra-cover for a boundary.
- 20:05 (IST)FOUR!Ravindra Jadeja bowls full and Shikhar Dhawan slog-sweeps it through midwicket for a boundary.
- 20:04 (IST)SIX!After overs of silence, Shikhar Dhawan's bat has finally spoken and what a way to do that. He welcomed Ravindra Jadeja into the attack with a massive six.
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Prithvi Shaw ends the over with a boundary. There was room on offer and he made most of it.
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR! Misfield costs four runs!Piyush Chawla drops it short and Prithvi Shaw cuts it ferociously. Deepak Chahar tried to pull it back with his legs but made complete mess of it. The bowler and skipper would not be very happy with his effort.
- 19:59 (IST)Spinners in to the attack!MS Dhoni has brought in his leg spinner Piyush Chawla straightaway after the completion of powerplay.
- 19:57 (IST)Delhi Capitals 36/0 after 6 overs!Delhi Capitals would be happy with the kind of start they have got in this match. They might not have scored a lot of runs but would be happy that they didn't lose any wicket.
At the end of the powerplay, @DelhiCapitals are 36/0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
Live - https://t.co/Ju3tim4Ffx #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/1HoppFtuam
- 19:55 (IST)Brilliant over from Josh Hazlewood!Josh Hazlewood gets his line and length right and bowls a cheap over, conceding just three runs.
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!A length ball from Sam Curran and Prithvi Shaw clears the mid-off for second boundary in the over.
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Sam Curran decides to bowl a leg-cutter, errs in his line and Prithvi Shaw glances it off his pads fine for a boundary.
- 19:43 (IST)Brilliant fielding!Josh Hazlewood offers width outside off stump and Prithvi Shaw cuts it with some power but couldn't beat the dive of Ravindra Jadeja stationed at the backward point. He certainly saved a few runs for his side.
- 19:41 (IST)Josh Hazlewood in to the attack!Ms Dhoni has given the ball to Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is making his IPL debut.
- 19:40 (IST)Tidy over from Curran!Sam Curran stops the run flow with a tidy over. He gives away just two runs in his first over.
- 19:37 (IST)Sam Curran to share the new ball duties!Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.
- 19:34 (IST)Consecutive boundaries!Another wide delivery from Deepak Chahar and Prithvi Shaw drives it in the same region for the same result. This is good confident batting from the youngster.
- 19:33 (IST)FOUR!Deepak Chahar bowls wide of off stump, Prithvi Shaw gets on the front foot and finds the gap through covers to open his account with a boundary.
- 19:32 (IST)Here we go!Deepak Chahar stops in his run-up as Shikhar Dhawan tries to steal some yards.
- 19:30 (IST)Players are out in the middle!Chennai Super Kings players are out in the middle and are currently in a huddle with skipper MS Dhoni saying a few words to motivate them. They are followed two DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Deepak Chahar will start the new ball proceedings for the CSK.
- 19:09 (IST)CSK Playing XI!Chennai Super Kings have made one change to their side, with Josh Hazlewood replacing Lungi NgidiChennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
A look at the Playing XI for #CSKvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/mc9qV03qJT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
- 19:06 (IST)Delhi Capitals Playing XI!Delhi Capitals have made two changes to their playing XI. R Ashwin is replaced by Amit Mishra while Avesh Khan replaces Mohit Sharma.Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
- 19:02 (IST)CSK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
MS Dhoni has the won the toss and #CSK will field first in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/HC54FrZS6a— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
- 18:54 (IST)This is how the pitch looks!The pitch has a little bit of grass on it but is not something that will assist the fast bowlers greatly. Have a look at the pitch yourself!
A sneak peek at the canvas for Match 7 of #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/QNq5uVtokB— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
- 18:41 (IST)Players to watch out for!Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are studded with some of the most explosive batsmen in the modern game. Delhi have a relatively younger batting line-up but when they get going they can easily make mockery of any bowling line-up. Here are some of the players you should watch out for in tonight's game.
- 18:36 (IST)Young vs Old!An interesting aspect in today's game will be the match-up between the young and energetic Delhi Capitals players vs the old guns of Chennai. Dhoni, 39, is oldest skipper in this year's IPL while Delhi Capitals are led by the youngest skipper in IPL 2020.
- 18:29 (IST)Head to head stats! CSK have clear edge!Chennai Super Kings are clearly have the edge over their northern rivals in terms of head to head stats. Both these teams have faced each other on 21 occasions so far and CSK have registered 15 wins, while Delhi Capitals have won only six.
- 18:25 (IST)Ashwin's injury a concern!Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the field after suffering an injury but a four-day break between their two games might have helped him recover from that. If he is available for today's game, he will be one of the most potent weapons for Shreyas Iyer as he knows some of these CSk players inside out.
- 18:20 (IST)Players have reached the venue!Players from both the teams have reached the stadium ahead of their crucial encounter.
Enter the Lions... #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/oL3ZFJarYD— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020
- 18:17 (IST)Debate over Dhoni's batting position!MS Dhoni's decision to push himself down the order chasing a massive total was heavily criticised and it will be interesting to see where does he bat in today's game.
- 18:13 (IST)Form of both teams!Delhi Capitals managed to steal a win from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punja, while CSK are coming after sufferings a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.