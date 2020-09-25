Piyush Chawla dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in quick succession to bring Chennai Super Kings back in to the game. Shaw and Dhawan gave Delhi Capitals a solid start with a 94-run stand for the opening wicket. Shaw started more freely as the duo added 36 runs in the powerplay. However, after the field restrictions were lifted, both the players changed gears and found boundaries at will, taking charge to the CSK bowlers, especially the spinners. However, Piyush Chawla paid off his captain's faith on him by removing both the players in quick succession to stop the run flow. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE