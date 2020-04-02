Apart from being lightning-quick behind the stumps and between them as well, former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his quick wit and brilliant quotes. Chennai Super Kings on Thursday shared a video compilation of some of Dhoni's witty remarks and quotes from interviews and fan interactions. "When wisdom is your middle name..."they captioned the video. From quick one-liners about his teammates to invaluable life advice, as well as a show of gratitude to CSK fans for sticking by the team during their two-year absence from the Indian Premier League (IPL), the video showcases it all.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post

He called curtains on a career that lasted over 15 years.

On Thursday, he responded to a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the wicketkeeper-batsman illustrated "the spirit of new India".

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has 10 centuries and 73 fifties to his name.

Dhoni amassed 1617 runs in 98 T20Is at an average of 37.60, including two half-centuries.

Dhoni will now lead CSK in the upcoming season if the IPL, which will get underway on September 19.

With the rising number of cases in India, this year's edition of the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian contingent of the CSK squad is slated to fly out to the UAE on Friday, after attending a short camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season.