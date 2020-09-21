Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined the squad, the franchise announced on Monday. "The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu," CSK tweeted while posting a picture of Gaikwad. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on Saturday in the UAE. The Chennai-based franchise made a winning start in the league as they secured a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the league.

However, earlier CSK had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp had tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

CSK are now gearing up for the next clash, scheduled to take place against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.