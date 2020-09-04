Many of us have either been at the receiving end of a dressing down from teachers in school - or seen others in the unfortunate position - for sporting hairdos that were a little out of the ordinary. Physical Training teachers are especially infamous for cracking down on students for this sort of disciplinary indiscretions. The Chennai Super Kings were reminded of just this by Kedar Jadhav's new hairstyle. Sharing a picture of Jadhav with a member of the support staff, CSK came up with a hilarious caption.

When your PT sir catches you for the haircut... #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/LdTS0xwncb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 7, 2020

"When your PT sir catches you for the haircut..." they captioned the picture.

The Chennai Super Kings' training schedule hit a snag after 13 members of their camp, including two players, tested positive for coronavirus after their quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates, where this year's season of the Indian Premier League will be held.

The Chennai franchise began training in the UAE on Friday after all the players, except the earlier two, tested negative for coronavirus.

CSK's preparations have also been hit with the announcements of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons".

Raina returned from the UAE but in an exclusive interview with NDTV, hinted at a return.

A few days later, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too pulled out citing personal reasons and said that he expected "some privacy".

Despite beginning their training late, Chennai Super Kings will still play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.