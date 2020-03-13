 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Coronavirus: New Zealand Cricket Clears The Air On Players' Participation In IPL 2020

Updated: 13 March 2020 19:15 IST

New Zealand Cricket had said it was sensitising its contracted players, including the six who were to play in the IPL, about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

Coronavirus: New Zealand Cricket Clears The Air On Players Participation In IPL 2020
Six New Zealand players, including Kane Williamson, are to play in the IPL 2020. © BCCI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday left it to its players to decide on their Indian Premier League (IPL) participation -- if the T20 league takes place -- in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world. The extraordinary situation has forced the BCCI to suspend the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15. Among other things, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the international sporting calendar with many events being either cancelled or postponed. Cricket was no exception.

"Our position basically hasn't changed. We're continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players' own decision," NZC said in a statement.

The IPL's suspension comes following a directive from the Government of India to suspend all visas, barring a few categories, till April 15, which had put the participation of foreign players in the cash-rich league in doubt.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected more than 130000 people across the world.

In India, more than 75 positive cases have been reported so far including one death.

Earlier, NZC had said it was sensitising its contracted players, including the six who were to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

The six New Zealand players, who are to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings). 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Cricket IPL 2020
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand has left it upon players to decide on their IPL participation
  • 6 New Zealand players, including Kane Williamson, are to play in IPL 2020
  • New Zealand Cricket said it was sensitising its contracted players
Related Articles
Australia vs New Zealand: Australia Crush New Zealand By 71 Runs In First ODI
Australia vs New Zealand: Australia Crush New Zealand By 71 Runs In First ODI
Watch: New Zealand Make 2 Huge DRS Blunders During 1st ODI vs Australia
Watch: New Zealand Make 2 Huge DRS Blunders During 1st ODI vs Australia
Australian Cricketer Kane Richardson Tested For Coronavirus After Reporting Illness
Australian Cricketer Kane Richardson Tested For Coronavirus After Reporting Illness
Coronavirus: Australian Cricketers Stick With Handshakes Despite Threat
Coronavirus: Australian Cricketers Stick With Handshakes Despite Threat
"Call A Security Guard": Ex-India Cricketer Questions Ajinkya Rahanes Batting Approach
"Call A Security Guard": Ex-India Cricketer Questions Ajinkya Rahane's Batting Approach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.