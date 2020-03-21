 
Coronavirus: KKR Reveal What Skipper Dinesh Karthik Is Doing In Self-Isolation At Home

Updated: 21 March 2020 16:53 IST
Various other Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Dinesh Karthik is in self-isolation at his home in Chennai and he has also urged people to do the same. © Twitter@KKRiders

India batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik has been in self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and all the sports personalities have endorsed the idea. Karthik is in self-isolation at his home in Chennai and he has also urged people to do the same.

"As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am trying to do everything to stay connected to the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport," Karthik said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle.

"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody), wash your hands (sanitise them) and stay home and stay safe (as much as possible).

"Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around ourselves," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, put out a video urging people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

"We know we all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this coronavirus is by acting together," said the couple in the video.

"We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else's as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation," they added.

In India, close to 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now and four lives have also been lost.

Highlights
  • Karthik has been in self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
  • PM Modi has called on citizens to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday
  • Karthik is in self-isolation at his home in Chennai
