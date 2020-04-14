Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Sun Will Rise Again," Says KKR Batsman Nitish Rana Says In Latest Twitter Post

Updated: 14 April 2020 14:37 IST

Nitish Rana posted a hopeful message as the pan-India lockdown was extended till May 3.

Nitish Rana shared a motivational message on Twitter. © PTI

Nitish Rana, the Kolkata Knight Rider batsman has been an integral part of the team. Rana like many other cricketers is following guidelines laid out by the government as the nation fights against the coronavirus pandemic. Nitish Rana in a recent post on Twitter said, "Don't lose your heart, Sun will rise again. This won't last forever. #indiafightscorona See you soon @KKRiders". The left-handed batsman has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018. He began his IPL career for Mumbai Indians back in 2015.

However, Rana rose to prominence in 2017 when he smashed 333 runs in just 13 games for Mumbai Indians. After that, Rana was up for grabs for next year's IPL as Mumbai Indians had released him. Kolkata Knight Riders saw this as an opportunity and bought the left-handed batsman for a sum of Rs 3.4 crores. He has since then been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With all sporting events coming to a halt in the country, Indian fans were hoping to watch the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown in the country will be extending till May 3, 2020. This means that it's almost certain the Indian Premier League which was set to begin from April 15, 2020, will also be pushed back as the nation battles it out against coronavirus.

Topics mentioned in this article Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Nitish Rana took to Twitter and posted a message for fans
  • The left-handed batsman has been a part of KKR since 2018
  • India is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic at the moment
