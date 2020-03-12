 
IPL Behind Closed Doors? BCCI To Decide Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 12 March 2020 16:13 IST
With the Coronavirus scare encompassing all sports events, the Indian Premier League too is feeling the heat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing the possibility of holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 behind closed doors as a fallout of the Coronavirus outbreak, a board official told NDTV. "We are discussing the possibility of playing IPL behind closed doors," the official said. "Compensation for teams to be discussed on Saturday," the official added. The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

The sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported.

"We have asked all the NSFs (National Sports Federations), including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry''s latest advisory, which says public gatherings should be avoided in all events, including sporting activities," PTI quoted Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya as saying.

The IPL governing council will meet on March 14 to decide on the fate of the tournament.

"IPL is unique because players come and leave, teams still have enough in their reserve to put 11 men out in the park," the official told NDTV.

As per a PTI report, foreign players will not be allowed to play in the tournament till April 15, due to the suspension of visas to India.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Highlights
  • The BCCI may hold IPL behind closed doors, a board official said
  • The IPL governing council will have a meeting on Saturday
  • The official said that compensation for the teams will be discussed then
