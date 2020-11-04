Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Mayank Agarwal idolises former Team India batsman Virender Sehwag, which is reflecting in his fearless gameplay and ability to change the game single-handedly. However, Mayank has further started emulating Sehwag's sense of humour as evident from his tweet on Karwa Chauth. "Love, laughter & good luck to everyone celebrating. May this #KarwaChauth be super special for you & your partner. P.S : Congratulations to all the husbands for renewal of their life insurance," the tweet read.

Love, laughter & good luck to everyone celebrating. May this #KarwaChauth be super special for you & your partner



P.S : Congratulations to all the husbands for renewal of their life insurance pic.twitter.com/V9bsbimXUy — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 4, 2020

Mayank Agarwal was the second-highest run-getter for his franchise in IPL 2020. Mayank ensured an attacking start to the innings, smashing runs with confidence. The 29-year-old finished his season with 424 runs in 11 matches at an astounding strike rate of 156.45 and average of 38.54

KXIP finished sixth on the points table, following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match. The Punjab-based franchise seemed set to finish bottom of the table at one stage but made a fine comeback following the inclusion of Chris Gayle. Gayle's maturity and ability to make an impact under pressure helped KXIP stay in contention for a playoffs berth, which seemed quite unlikely at one stage.

Skipper KL Rahul was the highest run-getter for the franchise, scoring 670 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 129.34 and average of 55.83. Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami accounted for the most number of wickets, with 20 dismissals in 14 matches at a strike rate of 16.10 and average of 23.