With Mumbai Indians (MI) gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener, Chris Lynn has gone on to praise captain Rohit Sharma for his performances on and off the field. Speaking via MI's Twitter handle, he said, "Rohit, what a world class player! Runs on the board... On and off the field what he's contributed to Mumbai is something really really special." MI will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Australian cricketer also mentioned that it was a privilege for him to play in the IPL. He said that it was an honour for him to represent Mumbai, who according to him are the best team in the IPL currently.

He also hailed South African cricketer Quinton de Kock. "And Quinny has been outstanding with the gloves and the bat in hand," he quipped. He also stated that he can bat anywhere for the team, as decided by coach Mahela Jayawardena.

In the IPL, Lynn has represented Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2012 and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014-19. He was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

IPL 2020 has been shifted from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising coronavirus cases back home. Other than the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the other two venues are Sharjah Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI has won the IPL four times, with the latest coming in 2019, when they beat CSK. Led by Rohit, they will be hoping to add a fifth title to their kitty.