Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Short outside off, Jagadeesan dances down the track and looks to pull but misses. 123 needed from the last 10.
9.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Nicely bowled! Short ball outside off, Jagadeesan dances down the track and looks to cut but misses.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Rayudu pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on middle, Rayudu flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Rayudu works it to the leg side. Another dot.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rayudu nudges it to mid-wicket.
DRINKS! Chennai need a partnership and they also need to score quickly. They need the two batsmen to bat as long as possible if they are to have a chance. Bangalore, on the other hand, will want more of the same.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just short! Short ball around off, Rayudu dances down the track and then looks to play the upper cut. It takes the upper half of the bat and it goes towards third man. Chahal runs ahead but collects it on the bounce. A single taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the pads, Jagadeesan pulls it to fine leg for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rayudu defends it to the point region for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's well played from Ambati Rayudu! Back of a length ball around off, Rayudu waits for it and then upper cuts it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Jagadeesan plays it to point and takes a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rayudu drives it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rayudu taps it to deep point for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Narayan works it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Jagadeesan sweeps it to short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Ambati pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on off, Narayan pushes it to the off side for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Ambati flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Jagadeesan defends it back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Rayudu tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jagadeesan pushes it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Rayudu punches it to deep cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Narayan prods forward and then pushes it to deep cover for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Jagadeesan pushes it to cover.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery on middle, Jagadeesan flicks it through square leg for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, Jagadeesan plays it to cover.
Narayan Jagadeesan walks out to bat!
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Sundar has the last laugh and he is on fire at the moment! Two wickets in two overs! Both the openers back in the hut for Chennai and they are in trouble. Sundar bowls a quicker ball on middle, Watson goes on his knees and then looks to sweep but misses and the ball goes onto hit the middle stump. The Bangalore players are ecstatic and rightly so. Chennai needs 145 from 86 balls.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Errs in line and Sundar gets punished! Darts this on the pads, Watson sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker on off, Watson plays it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, Watson flicks it to mid-wicket.
