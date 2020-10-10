Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
That's all from this game! What a win for Bangalore! They get their fourth win of the tournament and are full of confidence after this victory! Chennai, on the other hand, have been poor with the bat and that is a thing they need to improve upon. The weekend is not over yet as Sunday, 11th October sees another double-header starting with the clash between Rajasthan and Hyderabad, followed by Delhi going up against Mumbai. The action starts at 1400 Local (1000 GMT). The build-up will begin much before that. Join us for that. Until then, cheers and take care.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper and the MAN OF THE MATCH, says it one of their most complete performances. They got into a tricky situation in the first half but they pushed forward nicely. They felt 150 would be great but they ended up getting 20 plus on that tricky wicket and he is very pleased with the win. Mentions it is about understanding the conditions and respecting the game and it always gives you extra. Informs he was putting a lot of pressure on himself and was not watching the ball closely but that Super Over changed things for him and he started enjoying the game and he was hitting the ball well after that. Adds Morris did not get an opportunity with the bat but he was brilliant with the ball and in the field, they were excellent today right from the ball one. Ends by saying he is looking forward to the upcoming games.
Washington Sundar is in for a chat. He says that he is very happy in the Powerplay and is pleased to do well against a team like Chennai. Adds that everything is working according to plan. Sundar mentions that it is hard to bowl in the Powerplay and hopes that he continues to perform well. States that Morris was brilliant and everything went well for them. Says that they did not plan a lot and is happy that they are on the winning side.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that the last 4 overs in their bowling was poor. Adds that the batting is a worry and it was evident in this game as well. States that they are better off playing the big shots and if they get out, it does not matter and they will look at doing that in the upcoming games. Goes onto say that their batting has lacked firepower in the middle overs and ultimately the batters need to have an idea about which shot to play and they have not come with a plan on how to attack till the 14th over. Adds that he has always told the players to focus on process rather than previous results. Says that there are many holes to plug. Says that overall, they have to look at their combination and there is always one positon to swap with a foreign bowler or an Indian bowler.
The bowling was excellent from Bangalore! Sundar was brilliant up front. So were the pacers who bowled in the Powerplay. Chahal was a touch expensive but due to the excellent performance from Morris and Sundar, him being expensive did not matter. Overall, it is an excellent performance from Bangalore which was led by their skipper.
A very convincing win in the end for Bangalore! To be honest after the carnage Kohli caused with the bat towards the end in their innings probably sealed the game for his side. 170 was always going to be a very tough chance. Chennai needed something special but no one produced anything. The openers fell cheaply. Jagadeesan and Narayan did play themselves in but got out when it was time to up the ante. Dhoni too could not do something out of the box. In the end, it ws a target which was way above par and Chennai fell well short.
19.6 overs (1 Run) That's it! Yorker on middle, Shardul drives it to long on for a single. BANGALORE WIN BY 37 RUNS.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Top edge but safe! Full ball on off, Chahar looks to heave it away but it takes the top edge and it lands safely at point. A single taken.
19.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Chahar looks to swing but fails to make any conncection.
19.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Fuller one outside off, Chahar looks to swing it away but misses.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Chahar whips it wide of the long on fielder and picks up a couple.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Chahar flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Shardul Thakur is the next man in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris gets his third wicket! Full toss on middle, Jadeja lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Gurkeerat Singh Mann takes a simple catch.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Jadeja pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris gets his second wicket! Full toss on off, Bravo lofts it over mid off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long off where Padikkal takes a comfortable catch. Padikkal makes up for it with this catch. Brilliant stuff from Chris Morris.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Padikkal drops a sitter! Full delivery on off, Bravo lofts it over point but mistimes it towards mid off. Padikkal chases from long off, gets under the ball but spills it. The batsmen get two runs.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on middle, Bravo digs it towards mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Jadeja drives it through point for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Jadeja drives it through mid on for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Bravo flicks it over mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Bravo drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
Dwayne Bravo is the next man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Excellent ball from Udana! Slower ball does the trick for him! Rayudu's struggle ends! Slower yorker on middle, Rayudu looks to paddle scoop but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Rayudu lofts it over point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on off, Rayudu drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Rayudu flicks it through square leg for a run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Rayudu drives it to covers.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Jadeja lofts it uppishly towards covers for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Jadeja cuts it to point.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There is a feather and Curran has to go! Short ball around middle, Curran looks to pull but gets a faint edge back to the keeper. Bangalore appeal but nothing from the umpire. Kohli takes the review and Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike. Curran walks back. Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in.
Kohli takes the review for caught behind! It looks close. Let's see what happens.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rayudu flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
Sam Curran is the next man in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dhoni holes out! That is a huge setback for Chennai in this chase! Chahal does the job for his side. It is full and on off, Dhoni looks to smash it but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball. He hits it flat and he gets caught by Gurkeerat.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on leg, Dhoni swings but misses. It hits his pad.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) There was intent in the way he ran there. On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for two.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! This is right in the arc. Full and on middle, it is hit down towards the long on fence for a biggie. Dhoni seems to have come out with intent.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Rayudu comes down the track and hits it hard but flat to the left of long on. Kohli runs to his left and fields it nicely. One taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
