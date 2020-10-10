Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Now then, the wicket is slow which means the target is a big one! It is not going to be an easy chase and Bangalore do have variety in their bowling. Chennai will need someone to play an innings similar to what Kohli played. Do they have someone like that? We will find out.
Shivam Dube is there for a chat. He says that he is happy that they reached that score. Adds that he just went for sixes but did what he could do to his best. Says that they need to be fit when batting with Kohli as he is very quick. Adds that the pitch is quiet slow and it is not easy.
The Chennai bowling was very controlled and good till the 15th over. Thakur was excellent. Chahar began really well and Karn Sharma too did a good job. However, it was towards the end their bowlers took a real pounding. Curran ended up conceding a lot of runs. Bravo and Thakur too leaked runs towards the end. Dhoni will be very disappointed with how things ended as he knows his side should have kept them below the 160-run mark.
More than 70 runs in the last 5 overs means it is Bangalore who will head into the break as the happier side. They have just the one man to thank and that is their skipper. He has led from the front and had it not been for him, Bangalore would have probably not even got to 140. After losing Finch early, Padikkal and Kohli steadied the ship. Bangalore though lost three wickets in quick succession and were in trouble. However, Kohli then took the onus onto him and found an able partner in Shivam Dube. The two added 70-plus in no time with Virat going berserk towards the end.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the innings! Very full ball outside off, Kohli can only drive it to extra cover for just a single. 14 runs from the last over. BANGALORE FINISH ON 169 FOR 4.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bravo does not get away with that! Good length ball outside off, Kohli lets it go to the keeper. Wide signalled.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs! Low full toss on middle, Kohli whips it to the deep mid-wicket region and picks up a couple.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Kohli drives it wide of long off for a couple.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Very full ball outside off, Kohli drives it to backward point and takes off for a couple. He dives and makes it back. How quick is Virat Kohli?
19.2 overs (2 Runs) That was hit hard! Bravo did well to get his two hands on it. Full on off, Kohli hammers it straight back to the bowler. Bravo takes evasive action and gets a hand on it. The ball rolls towards long on and the batters take a couple.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What kind of shot is that from Virat Kohli? We don't often see him do this but he has played it perfectly! Fullish ball outside off, Kohli shuffles across and then paddles it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent end to the over! Very full ball outside off, Dube fails to dig it out. No wide signalled.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Dube drives but straight to the bowler. A precious dot ball.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Up in the air but safe! Full ball outside off, Dube looks to lift it over cover but it takes the top edge and goes towards extra cover. Watson goes after it but it falls safely. Two taken.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Very full on off, Dube drives it wide of long off for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) FREE HIT! Very full ball outside off, Kohli punches it towards point where the fielder fails to hold on. Only a single though.
18.2 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! A Free hit will follow! Thakur looks to bowl the yorker but it ends up as a full toss above the waist! Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket where Jadeja drops a catch but it won't matter. A couple taken.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli is on fire at the moment! He is bringing Bangalore back in the game! Good length ball on off, Kohli dances down the track and lifts it over the long on region for a maximum. 50-run partnership comes up.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Kohli reaches out for it and then plays it to third man for a single.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from Virat Kohli! This was about his wrists and timing! Full ball on the pads, Kohli dances down the track and then uses his wrists to flick it over deep square leg for a maximum.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses. Wided.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Kohli drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! This one is turning out to be a big over! Good length ball on off, Kohli hammers it over long on for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very wide! Full ball outside off, Kohli fails to dig it out. Wide given.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Dube pushes it to the off side for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Good start to the over for Bangalore! Full ball on off, Dube heaves it towards long off. Jagadeesan settles himself, got himself positioned but it bounces off his hands and over the fence for a maximum.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to bring up fifty! 38th fifty in the Indian T20 League, going along with 5 hundreds! He needs to provide a big finish! Short ball on the pads, Kohli whips it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Dube pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangalore needed a boundary and they get one! Short ball around middle, Dube pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Virat nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Good length ball on middle, Kohli uses his feet and then flicks it wide of long on for another couple of runs.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Kohli works it to long on where Faf fumbles, allowing the batters to take a couple.
DRINKS! Bangalore need to get a move on! There are four overs to go and they will look to get close to the 150-run mark. Most of the run scoring will depend on Kohli and he would hope the rest could bat around. Chennai, on the other hand, will try and keep the opposition below the 140-run mark. Regular wickets is what they will need to take.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Flatter ball on middle, Dube smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. A much-needed one for Bangalore.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Kohli works it to the leg side and takes a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, Dube tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Dube looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Dube flicks it back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Dube defends it to cover.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Kohli works it to long on for a single.
