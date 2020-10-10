Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Dube works it to mid-wicket.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli punches it down to long off and crosses over for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Dube works it to deep square leg for a single.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat!
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Sam Curran returns and picks up a wicket! Sundar's promotion up the order does not work and he has to depart. Back of a length ball outside off, Sundar looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge back towards Dhoni who won't drop these. Chennai taking wickets at the right time.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! Banaglore won't mind! Short ball around middle, Kohli dances down and looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes over the keeper for a maximum.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli pushes it to long off for a single.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated ball outside off, Kohli punches it throiugh cover-point and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Sundar works it to short fine leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flat ball outside off, Sundar pushes it to cover.
13.2 overs (1 Run) 6000 runs for Virat Kohli in the Indian T20 League! Flatter ball on off, Kohli pushes it to deep point for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal turned down! Flatter on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses and it lobs off his pads to the keeper. Jadeja appeals frantically but nothing from the umpire.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Sundar flicks it to deep mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Bangalore need much more of these! Flighted ball on off, Sundar powers it over long on for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, the cover drive is played for a couple of runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Sundar sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli defends it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Sundar pushes it to the off side for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Floated on the off stump line, Sundar looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. He gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Sundar looks to flick but it takes a leading edge towards cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Kohli punches it to long off for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sundar keeps it out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket in the over for Thakur! Full ball outside off, de Villiers looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where MS Dhoni takes a comfortable catch. This is a huge wicket and this is a huge over. One which puts Chennai on top quite comfortably.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, de Villiers leaves it alone.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Simple catch for du Plessis! Back of a length on off, Padikkal looks to go over long off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards mid off where du Plessis takes a comfortable catch. Important wicket as Padikkal was looking to get a move on. Also, this stand was going well.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli looks to loft but gets an outside edge. It lands safely towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
