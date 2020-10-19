Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Full length ball on middle, Smith works this one to the man at mid on as signals no for the run. 67 needed in the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Smith taps this to the off side.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside the off pole, Buttler looked to play this but it goes off his outside edge towards the third man region and the batters exchange ends.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That did not look like it would travel to the ropes but it does in the end! This is bowled on a good length on middle, Buttler flicks this one through the mid-wicket region past the diving fielder and it will cross the ropes in the deep. Another fielder in the deep tries to stop this one but fails.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length delivery outside off, Buttler works this to the deep cover region for a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls this on a fullish length down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses. Wided.
9.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Thakur starts off well! On a good length outside off, Buttler looked to have a go at that but misses it completely.
Shardul Thakur into the attack for the first time tonight.
DRINKS! Wow, what a game we have on our hands! 82 needed in 70 balls, this equation in today's world would seem a walk in the park for the batting side but this pitch has been a tough one to bat on. The game is right in the balance. The pair of Buttler and Smith hold the key for Rajasthan. Chennai need to keep picking up wickets. Which way this match will go?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Buttler pushes this to the cover region for a single. Rajasthan still require 75 runs in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball on off, Buttler taps this to the fielder stationed at covers.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Good shot by Buttler and some pressure is released for Rajasthan! On a good length around off, Buttler lofts this one towards the long on region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) On a short length around off, Buttler pulls this one hard towards the deep square leg region and the batters will come back for the second run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Smith pushes this one to the mid off region and scampers through for the single. A throw is made by the fielder at the non-striker's end but misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Smith works this to the fielder at mid-wicket.
Hazlewood is back. So just one over for Jadeja before both the frontline seamers were brought back from different ends for their 3rd over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over though as Smith works this one to the deep cover region to retain the strike for the next over. Chahar is done with his spell and he has been good with the ball. Only 18 runs and 2 wickets off his four overs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot follows as Smith works this to the man at cover-point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A dot this time as Smith taps this one to the cover region.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length around off, Smith drives this one towards the cover region and the batters will collect two runs on this occasion.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Smith looks to tuck this to the leg side but the outside edge sends the ball to the cover region.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Smith works this to the mid on region.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Smith punches this one to the deep cover region for a single. Rajasthan need 86 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Smith drives this to the cover region.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Buttler tucks this to the square leg area for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Buttler paddles this to the leg side and the batters collect a couple before the fielder can clean up.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The reverse sweep is out by Buttler and the execution is great on this one! Floated around off, Buttler reverse sweeps this one towards the deep point region and it crosses the fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
Bowling change. First one of the innings and it sees the introduction of spin. Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Hazlewood. Just 3 off the over. The last ball is a length ball around off, Buttler pushes it cover again.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, JB pushes it to cover.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Buttler drives it through covers and gets two to get off the mark.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler defends it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Smith taps it to backward point and gets to the other end.
5.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Dhoni asked if there was an edge, he was told there was not but turns out there was. Smith has been saved by just a feather. Full ball pitching on off and it comes back in. Smith looks to flick but shuffling across in his usual way. He misses and gets hit on the pad. There is a huge appeal but the umpire turns it down. After a brief thought, Dhoni takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows there is a spike. Even Smith is surprised by that as he was walking back.
