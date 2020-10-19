Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, Sam Curran! It should have been stopped but it goes through! Loopy on middle, Buttler lofts this wide of the long on fielder and Curran runs in to stop this one but he misjudges this and it goes by the ropes.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is continuing his attacking approach! Short ball outside off, Buttler powers this one through point and it will run away to the fence for a boundary.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! What an innings this has been and by the looks of things, it could well be the match winning innings. Loopy around off, Buttler hammers this down the ground and it crosses the fence at long off for a four.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Smith works this to the off side for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Smith again being cheeky! Floated around middle, Smith looks for the paddle scoop and it goes behind Dhoni towards the short fine leg region and the batters collect a couple.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Smith punches this one to the deep cover region for a single. He will retain the strike for the next over.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! On this occasion, it is Smith and not Buttler who plays a cheeky shot! On a good length around middle, Smith goes low and paddle scoops this over the short fine leg region into the fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Buttler eases this one to the long off region for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time! Back of a length delivery around off, Buttler nudges this to the square leg region and two runs are collected.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Buttler fends this back towards the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball on off, it is worked to the third man region for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Smith nudges this one to the mid-wicket region for a single. 43 required in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Smith looks to get under this but does not and the ball rolls to the leg side off Dhoni's pads. A dot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Buttler plays this one to the deep cover region for a single run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Flatter ball around off, Buttler looks to have a swing at this but misses it completely.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Buttler tucks this one to the mid-wicket region for a couple of runs. Running has been good between these two batters.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Buttler punches this to the mid off region. Rayudu does well to stop this one.
Chawla time. Piyush Chawla is into the attack now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Buttler works this through the cover region and Jadhav does well there to dive and stop this one. A single in the end. A good over for Rajasthan as they collect 13 runs off this one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a full length on middle, Buttler tucks this away to the mid-wicket region. A dot.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot by Buttler! Not a lot of sixes in this game but Buttler does not care! Very nicely done! On a good length around off, Buttler lofts this one nonchalantly over the long off region for a biggie.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is looking good so far! Short length ball outside off, Buttler rocks on his back foot and slashes this through the point region for a boundary.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Buttler punches this towards the deep cover region to collect a couple of runs.
11.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Buttler looks to work this on the off side but he misses and it goes into the mitts of Dhoni. Thakur looked excited and appealed loudly as he thought that the batter had nicked this one. The umpire does not move. No reviews left for Chennai as well. A dot in the end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length ball around off and middle, Buttler looks for the flick but misses. It hits him on the pads and goes towards point. The batters collect a leg bye. There is a mild appeal by Curran but this seemed to be too high.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Smith looks to flick this but it takes the outside edge and goes towards the third man region. One run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Buttler punches this towards the off side for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length ball on off, Buttler opens up the face of his blade and nudges this one to the third man region. The batters run well to come back for the second run as a throw is made at the keeper's end.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Buttler eases this to the man at covers and denies the single on this occasion.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Buttler tucks this one to the deep square leg region for a couple.
