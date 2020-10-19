Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Superb over from Chahar! It is a wicket maiden! The last ball is on a length on off, Buttler defends it to cover.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off and middle, Buttler pushes it to mid on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler starts his innings with a defensive stroke.
Jos Buttler is the new man in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT A CATCH! MS Dhoni, you beauty! Brilliant from the young MS Dhoni! On the pads and shaping away. Samson looks to flick but tickles it to the left of Dhoni. He dives and takes a stunning one-handed catch. This game has turned on its head. Looks like it was ages ago, when Stokes was smashing it. Duck for Sanju and his tournament that started so well is turning out to be a disastrous one. 98 needed in 93 balls.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Samson threatens to come down the track but stays back in and defends it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty from DC! Good length ball pitching on off and it swings away from Samson. He is forced to have a feel of it but gets beaten.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Smith defends it. Excellent over from Hazlewood. Just 2 runs and a wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Smith keeps it out.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Again on the money, it is full on the stumps. Smith defends it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle, it pitches and shapes away a tad. Smith looks to defend but does so off the outer half of his bat.
Who will walk out at number 4? It is the skipper, Steven Smith.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai striking back with wickets here. A very audacious shot from Uthappa. It was not needed at all at this stage. That is the thing with such strokes, when they come off, you look cool but when they don't, you look very bad. Good length ball around off, Uthappa looks to scoop it over the keeper by shuffling inside the stumps. The ball bounces a bit more than he anticipated as Hazlewood is a tall man. It hits the top part of the bat and lobs it behind to the keeper. One of the easiest catches, MS Dhoni would have taken in his life.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off and middle, Uthappa chips it over mid on and gets a couple.
Who will walk out at number 3? Sanju Samson is the man at number 3!
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a comeback delivery and outcome this is for Chahar! Chennai needed a breakthrough right at the start and they have got just that. The very dangerous Englishman Stokes is walking balk to the hut. You could hear a squeal from Stokes as he seemed very disappointed with this outcome. Chahar dishes a back of a length ball around off, Stokes looks to work this one to the off side, it comes off the inside edge and goes onto disturb the stumps behind him.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! He has played this one right from the middle of his blade! On a good length around off, Stokes creams this drive through the cover region to fetch a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball outside off, Uthappa slashes this one through towards the short third man region for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Robin is solid in his defense.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Uthappa works this one to the mid on region.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Stokes lofts this one over the cover region and it lands safely. The batters cross ends for a single run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Stokes is going for every ball! Full outside off, Stokes looks to smack it outside off but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Just a single.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Short ball, a well-directed one. Stokes looks to pull but the ball goes off the top edge fine of fine leg and away from Dhoni to the fine leg fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, shaping away from Stokes. He guides it to backward point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Length ball outside off, Stokes swings but the ball bounces a bit more and misses the outside edge of Stokes' willow.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Uthappa plays it to backward point for one.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Hazlewood starts with a good length ball on top of middle, Uthappa shuffles inside his stumps and looks to flick but the ball kisses his thigh pad and goes fine down the leg side to the fine leg fence.
0.6 over (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call! No blame on Chahar as the review is retained. Good length ball pitching on middle and is shaping away. Uthappa looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pad and the Chennai players appeal. The umpire though turns it down. Chahar convinces Dhoni to refer it. Replay rolls in and Ball Tracker shows that the ball is clipping the top of off but not enough to reverse the on-field call.
Chennai have taken a review for LBW against Uthappa. Chahar was dead sure he had his man. Dhoni, though was hesitant. After a few words, Dhoni signals the 'T'.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball on off, Uthappa blocks it.
0.4 over (5 Runs) FIVE OVERTHROWS! Ohh this is nightmare start for Chennai defending 125! Good length ball on off, Stokes plays it to point and takes a quick single. Rayudu sends a throw at the bowler's end which is not needed at all. It misses the stumps and there is no back up. The ball goes to the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Outside off and a bit fuller. Stokes comes down the track and looks to hit but misses as the ball shapes away from him.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Authoritative from Stokes! After a very good first ball, Chahar bowls a length ball wide outside off, Stokes says thank you very much and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar's right on the money! Good length ball pitching on middle and swinging in to the southpaw. Stokes tucks it to the on side.
