Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rayudu looks in the mood. Poor start for Stokes.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Calmly blocks this delivery. Full and on the stumps, Rayudu keeps it out.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rayudu is off the mark in style! Short ball on middle, Rayudu pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rayudu defends it with a straight bat.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the biggie with a single towards backwards point. Smart cricket.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAMMED! First biggie of the evening. Poor start from Stokes. Bowls a full ball, in the slot for Curran. The English batter takes his international teammate downtown for a biggie.
2 early wickets! Who comes out to bat now? Ambati Rayudu it is!
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Watson departs! Tyagi has another big name to his wickets column in this tournament. Watson will be kicking himself for getting out in this way to this delivery. It is full and on the pads, there to be hit. Watson flicks but he does so uppishly and straight to Rahul Tewatia at short mid-wicket. He makes no mistake. Jubilation for Tyagi and Rajasthan. Chennai are in troubled waters now.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Watson, harsh on young Tyagi! It is a very good ball around off, Watson looks to squeeze it on the off side but he chops it onto the ground and it bounces over the head of Sanju Samson behind the stumps and to the fence.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You bowl short to an Aussie, he will more often than not punish you. It is on middle, Watson pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Curran hits it uppishly off the upper half of his flat-bat but it is in the gap through short third man for one.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Curran! He has been tested by Archer but now he gets the first ball in his slot and he makes full use of it. Tyagi is guilty of giving width outside off to Curran. Sam drives it through cover-point and gets a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Tyagi starts with a yorker outside off, Curran looks to play but misses.
Who will walk out at number 3? Will it be the expected man in Watson or we have some surprise? It is Shane Watson. Also, Karthik Tyagi is into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Wonderful catch from Jos Buttler! He has taken an extremely good catch without the gloves on. Usually he has the gloves but Samson is handed the keeping responsiblity. Archer has a wicket to show for his wonderful start. Back of a length delivery around off, Faf du Plessis looks to flat-bat it towards point but he hits it to the left of short cover. Buttler there dives to his left like a football goal keeper and takes a stunner.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower full delivery, it is close to being a yorker. Faf turns it through mid-wicket for a couple.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery around off, du Plessis punches it to cover.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Good length ball around off, Curran looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which ges wide of slip and to third man for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely from Archer! Good length delivery, it is a Test match line and length from him. It shapes away from the southpaw as he looks to drive.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Curran keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Good length ball on middle, Faf du Plessis defends it to get through the over.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Kartik Tyagi! A well-directed bumper from Rajpoot. Du Plessis looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper's head towards third man. Karthik Tyagi covers a lot of ground and puts in a dive to save two for his side. Brilliant from the India Under-19 internaional.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Poor from Robin Uthappa. Good lenghth ball around off, Curran mistimes his pull towards mid on. Uthappa there misfields which allows him to get to the other end.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single via the tuck to the on side.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game! Back of a length delivery on off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Rajpoot starts with a length ball on off, Faf plays it to cover.
Ankit Rajpoot to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start by Archer and Rajasthan. Just two runs off the first over. Good length ball around off, Curran looks to defend but gets beaten again. Nervy start for Sam against his international teammate.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good ball! A pacy short ball from Archer. It is around off, Curran looks to defend but luckily decides to take his bat away from the line of the ball and the ball misses his glove by a mere inch.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Sam Curran defends it by getting right behind the ball.
0.3 over (1 Run) Faf du Plessis is off the mark straightaway! Full on off and middle, it comes in to the right hander. Du Plessis hits it towards mid on off the inner half of his bat and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (1 Run) Curran and Chennai are off the mark! Good length ball on off, Curran taps it on the off side and takes a quick run to get off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Play and a miss first up! Full ball bowled at around 141 kph around off. Curran looks to drive but the ball shapes away from him and beats the outside edge of Sam's willow.
We are all set for the action to begin! The Rajasthan players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis stride out to open the innings for Chennai! Jofra Archer to start with the new ball for Rajasthan.
RAJASTHAN PLAYING XI - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot (IN FOR JAYDEV UNADKAT), Kartik Tyagi.
CHENNAI PLAYING XI - Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla (IN FOR KARN SHARMA), Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood (IN FOR DWAYNE BRAVO).
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith, says that Ben Stokes is fortunately okay and good to go. Smith tells that the equation is simple for them as they need to keep winning. Hopes that they bowl well first and then chase it down. Informs Rajpoot comes in for Unadkat.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says that the chances are the pitch would get slow and hence they want to bat. Informs Bravo will not be available for the next few games and tells it has been a concern not just them but for others as well as many players have not played regularly. Smiles and says he got to know it is his 200th game after Morrison told him. Tells he is fortunate to play so many games and thanks god as injuries were not a major concern in his career. Informs there are two changes in his side as Hazlewood comes in for Bravo while Karn Sharma makes way for Piyush Chawla.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni calls Heads and it comes down in his favour. CHENNAI OPT TO BAT!
PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga and JP Duminy are out for the pitch report. Ganga says that it is the same pitch that was used yesterday. Says that the square boundaries and the boundaries down the ground are on the shorter length. Adds that it looks a lot drier than it was yesterday and that the bounce will be a little uneven. JP says that the shorter deliveries have been successful and as a batter, your batting on the square side has to be good. Adds that the middle period is the most important thinking point as to how to add runs in that period. Ganga says that 167 is the average score on this ground.
There is a big milestone for MS Dhoni! This will be his 200th game in the Indian T20 League and he becomes the first player to reach this feat. What a proud achievement for a player who has been there since the start of the League and is still standing strong, despite him being retired from the international arena. Will he celebrate this feat with a victory?
Hello and a warm welcome to the 37th match in the 2020 Indian T20 League and it is a face-off between Chennai and Rajasthan. These are two teams who are in desperate need of a win and they will be looking to play their best cricket if they want to make it to the playoffs. Chennai were dealt a big blow in their last game as Dwayne Bravo was ruled out for at least two weeks and it will be interesting to see who will replace him. Will Imran Tahir get a game finally? Rajasthan too have plenty of questions as who should open the batting? Surely, it will be Robin Uthappa. Will it be Ben Stokes or will it be Jos Buttler? Stay tuned to find out the answers.
