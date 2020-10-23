Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length outside off, Thakur finds backward point with his shot. At the halfway mark, Chennai are 52/7. Struggling to say the least.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, tapped to mid on for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off, Curran this time ducks to let it through.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! You get full reward for your shots in Sharjah. Shortish ball on middle, Curran swivels a touch and pulls it well over fine leg.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full, around off, driven to the left of mid on for a run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Shardul looks to slam this on the leg side but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Thakur is off the mark. Tossed up on off and middle, he taps this towards fine leg and takes one.
DRINKS! You are not the only one who is pinching themselves to see whether this is a dream/nightmare or reality. What we have witnessed so far is absolutely bonkers. veryone knew Chennai were a wounded lions heading into this but tonight they have looked like a lion with no paws, no teeth and no limb. If you are a Chennai fan this must be very hard to digest. Mumbai are coasting and roasting the 3-time champions here. Shardul Thakur is out to bat after the break.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! It is just chaos out there. If you are a Chennai fan, you do not want to be seeing this anymore. It is also impressive umpiring because the square leg umpire has given the stumping out without referring it upstairs. Even Deepak Chahar kept walking without choosing to have a look at it. Rahul tosses the legbreak outside off, Deepak looks to heave that over wide long on but misses. De Kock collects and effects the stumping. He appeals and the square leg umpire raises his finger. Replays roll in and..... yes, Deepak was well outside his crease playing the shot and during the time of whipping the bails.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, tucked towards deep point for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes for the big one and gets the desired result. Tossed up ball around off, Curan mows a slog sweep over deep mid-wicket. These are short boundaries.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Tossed up down the leg side, Deepak looks to tuck it towards fine leg but it comes off his pads. It goes towards fine leg. They take 3 off leg byes.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped behind square on the off side for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Deepak Chahar keeps it out. 8 overs gone. Supreme 8 overs so far from Mumbai. Chennai are struggling at 32/6.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single. The last thing Chennai need right now is a run out. Good length ball around off, Curran taps it towards backward point and takes a quick run. Little bit of risk but they make it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Sam Curran taps it to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Coulter-Nile overcooks the short one this time. Curran ducks under it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tasty short ball! Curran sways away from it.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This one is closer to the off pole. Sam keeps it out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Coulter-Nile starts with a length ball which is slower outside off. Curran looks to punch but misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Chahar defends it against the spin to the on side.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short and slow on off. Deepak turns it to mid-wicket.
Deepak Chahar walks out to the middle now. Chahar to Chahar.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Got to feel for Chennai in this season, nothing is really going their way. Dhoni's eyes lit up there but he only got an edge on it. Tossed up outside off, the legbreak, Dhoni looked to whack that over covers but there was a lot of spin there. Dhoni does not read that well, it takes the outside edge and de Kock pouches onto it.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is more the Dhoni we all know! Floated outside off, he comes down the track and powers this mightily over long off for a maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, blocked to the off side for a dot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Dhoni works it to the right of the bowler. Chahar runs there and stops it.
The leggie, Rahul Chahar, is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Curran defends it to mid off. End of the Powerplay and Chennai are 24/5. What a one-sided one it has been.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, Dhoni tucks this to square leg and takes a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven to cover.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Boult switches to around the wicket. Bowls it well outside off, Dhoni lets it be. Wide called.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on the body, clipped towards fine leg for a single. Curran is up and running straightaway.
Sam Curran walks out to the middle now.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh... he has hit it straight to the fielder! Chennai have never lost 5 wickets inside the Powerplay but it has been that sort of a season for them this one. Shortish ball on off, it does not bounce as much off the surface though. Jadeja skips down the track and pulls it but does not time it well. It goes low to Krunal Pandya at short mid-wicket who takes it safely.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, defended back to the bowler.
