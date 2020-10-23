Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
So 115 is what Mumbai need to win this game and avenge for their loss earlier in the season. Though Mumbai do not have their skipper, Rohit Sharma, their batting is still too string and should chase it with ease. Chennai will need a miracle to win this but will look to at least make it hard for the Men in Blue. Can Chennai do the unthinkable or will Mumbai do what is expected of them? Join us for the chase to find out.
The star of Mumbai's bowling attack tonight and the man of the moment, Trent Boult is up for a chat. Trent Boult says that it feels nice. States that the wicket is good, there is a little bit of swing. The job is only half done, now we need to come out and bat well, he says. Boult says that he tries not to do too much, this is a finicky format. Boult says that it is nice to be working with Shane Bond. States that Kieron Pollard is a good replacement for Sharma as the captain, given the former's experience.
No Rohit - No problem. Mumbai did not miss their talismanic skipper at all. After opting to bowl, Mumbai's New Zealand recruit, Trent Boult set the ball rolling for his side with early wicket. The Kiwi was at his magnificent best and finished with the enviable figures of 4-1-18-4. He was well supported from the other end as well as Bumrah and Chahar picking up 2 each while Coulter-Nile scalping one. All-in-all, it was as close to a perfect bowling display as Mumbai could have asked for.
If you thought Chennai's performance could not get worse then you were completely wrong. Their batting has been sub par before this but tonight they were woeful and abject. Their only ray of light that has kept shinning throughout the season, Sam Curran once again shone and his lone fight of helped Chennai reach the total of and save them from complete humiliation. His 52 has given something for the bowlers to bowl at.
Decent recovery from Chennai. They have managed to get past 100 and save some blushes and given them something to bowl at. Nonetheless a magnificent performance from the Mumbai bowlers. They are head and shoulders ahead in this game and their bowlers have set up the platform for a comprehensive win.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Boult has 4 wickets. But it is a fine innings from Sam Curran, 52 runs from 47 balls. Boult knows that Curran will move across to the off side and hence bowls a yorker on the off pole. Curran moves to the off side and looks to flick on seeing the yorker length. He though misses and the off pole is knocked out. CHENNAI FINISH ON 114/9.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a good over for Chennai. 50 for Curran as well. His first for Chennai and second in the League. Shortish ball on top of the stumps, Curran moves to the off side and pulls it well to the right of fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice little stroke from Sam Curran. Full and outside off, Curran slashes this over point for a boundary.
19.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Could have been outside the line of off stump. Full and around off, Curran moves to the off side and looks to slam this on the leg side. Misses to get hit on the pads. De Kock and Boult appeal but the umpire is not interested.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sam Curran gets a boundary. Short ball, he pulls this to the deep square leg boundary. The deep square leg fielder runs to his left but cannot cut it off.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Tahir looks to drive but it comes off the outside edge and is racing to the third man boundary. Tiwary there, runs to his left, uses his legs to stop it. Keeps it to just a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, dug out well by Tahir back to the bowler. Looks for a single but Bumrah mimes a throw and sends him back.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That bring up the 100 for Chennai as well. Nice way to get to it. And they do get to 100, Chennai. Length ball on top of the stumps, Tahir moves to the on side and paddles it over the keeper's head to the third man fence.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, tapped to the leg side for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full on off, Curran drives it to the right of sweeper cover. Krunal Pandya runs in there, dives and keeps it down to a couple. Well fielded. The umpires want to confirm once. Replays are in and Pandya is fine.
The umpires will have a look to see if that was cleanly stopped. Not a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker down the leg side, Curran moved to the leg side and digs it out to cover.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl out. 3-0-17-2 for him.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down to mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide. Bowls one down the leg side, a legcutter. Curran looked to lap it over fine leg but misses. Wided.
17.6 overs (3 Runs) WIDE! Bowls one down the leg side, Curran lets it be. The keeper misses to collect it. It goes to fine leg and the batters sneak in a couple. NCN is not happy with the umpire for widing that.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another shortish one, this time on top of the stumps, Curran looks to play it on the on side but misses it completely.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Digs in a shortish one, it though does not bounce as much. Goes under the swinging blade of Curran.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched to the left of sweeper cover for two.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a cricketer Sam Curran is turning out to be. He shuffles across to the off side, the ball was full outside off, Curran nicely laps this over the keeper's head to the fine leg boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, clipped to the leg side.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back to bowl his last. 3-0-14-1 for him.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary.... a much needed one for Chennai. Flatter ball outside off, Tahir cuts ir nicely in the gap between short third man and backward point for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Pulled uppishly... but it lands safe. Shorter ball on off, Curran comes down the track and pulls it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. There is Boult there but it lands on a bounce to him. Single taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a single. Tahir taps the flatter ball towards Pollard at cover-point. The big man misfields there, allowing the single to happen.
16.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Probably from de Kock's angle the stumping looked possible, which is why he pressed for it. Tossed up outside off, Tahir looks to sweep but misses. De Kock collects and effects the stumping. Appeals to the square leg umpire who takes it upstairs. Replays are in and Tahir was well in too.
Is that a stumping? The umpires are going upstairs to have a look. Normally, de Kock does not waste time prodding the umpires to have a look. Replays are in and.... NOT OUT!
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Oooh... chekky there from Tahir. Flatter ball outside off, Tahir moves to the off side and paddles this nicely to fine leg for a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, tapped towards mid on for one.
Krunal Pandya is back to bowl his third over. 2-0-7-0 so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Well negotiated by Imran Tahir. Full and outside off, driven to cover.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Now he takes one as the end of the over is approaching. Fullish on middle and leg, this one is bunted down to the left of Bumrah for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, an on-drive to long on. Curran says no to the single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to the off side.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, this is driven back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Oh.. that has missed everyone there. Full toss outside off, Tahir looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes on a bounce to de Kock who misses to take it. It hits his boot and rolls towards fine leg. Chennai take a bye.
