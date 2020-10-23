Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to finish. Curran moves to the off side and looked to pull that to fine leg. Ends up missing it.
Imran Tahir walks out to the middle now.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wicket No. 8 falls for Chennai. They are going in deeper trouble. Shortish ball outside off, Thakur looks to go over point for a boundary. But he ends up hitting it uppishly towards backward point. Suryakumar Yadav there takes it with ease.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air.... just, just away from Kieron Pollard. Length ball outside off, Thakur drives it uppishly towards cover-point. It is just to the left of Pollard. It goes through him and two taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, chopped to backward point off the track for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on the body, Curran swivels to pull at it but ends up missing it. It hits the elbow and falls on the pitch. Curran loses his balance and falls on the off side. He is safe to continue though.
14.1 overs (1 Run) In the air.... who wants it? Falls safely! Thankfully for Shardul Thakur. Fullish on middle, Thakur looks to slog this on the leg side but ends up getting it high in the air towards mid-wicket. Short mid-wicket and the fielder from the deep run towards it but it falls safely. A single taken.
Right, Rahul Chahar is done with his spell of 4 overs. Who will bowl now then? Coulter-Nile is back. 2-0-10-0 for him.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle from wide of the crease, Thakur clips it to short fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, this is clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Thakur hits it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, defended to cover-point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Curran cuts it towards deep point for a single. Thakur comes way down, looking for the second but Curran sends him back.
Krunal Pandya is back in the attack. 1-0-3-0 so far for him.
DRINKS! Mumbai are still miles ahead in this game. Sam Curran along with Thakur is trying to get his side to a respectable total and have at least something to bowl at. At the moment it looks like a mountain too big to scale. The Men in Yellow's first aim will be to at least get to 100. Can they do it?
12.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off, quicker through the air, Thakur taps it back to the bowler.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut to the left of deep point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, stroked through the covers for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tossed up nicely outside off, Thakur wants to have a poke at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Lands a flat legbreak on off, it spins away sharply. Thakur looks to play at it but ends up inside edging it back onto his pads.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, tapped through the diving cover fielder for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Fullish and outside off, dabbed towards point for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover for a quick single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one outside off, tapped towards cover. Shardul Thakur wants the single but Curran rightfully sends him back. Could have run himself out there, Thakur.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full, slow, outside off, Curran looks to drive but it comes off the outer half to point. A single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, clipped to square leg for a single. Thakur says no to Curran for the second.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Thakur cuts but finds cover-point.
Well, the skipper has to decided to have a ball now. Kieron Pollard brings himself into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Curran strokes it firmly but finds Kishan at cover.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Thakur drives this to mid on for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Lands the legbreak on off, Curran bunts it down to mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off and middle, tucked to the leg side for a dot.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Curran strokes it nicely to the left of sweeper cover. Gets a couple.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish, outside off, Curran looks to cut but ends up chopping it off the track to the off side.
Mumbai's bowling coach Shane Bond, is caught for a chat. Bond says that he is the mst relaxed one can be in a T20 game. Says they just did the usual stuff and credits the bowlers for bowling well. Tells it is one of those games where edges and everything are finding the fielder. Bond says that the bowlers have done an outstanding job so far and have executed the plan well and been exceptional so far in the tournament. On coaching Bumrah, Bond says that there are different aspects of coaching and says he looks on how he uses the crease and challenge him on his game plans. Tells that his job is to sit down and find ways to get him better. Bond says they just talk about the same thing and same process they have done for years. Tells they look to make things as difficult as possible as they are aware they have a very strong batting line up.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 72/8. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.