Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The signal says it all, it is a maximum. Short ball, Kishan ferociously pulls it to the deep square leg fence. That one absolutely rocketed to the fence. Hit so hard.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan has taken a particular liking to that area there. Fullish and outside off, Kishan stands tall and punches this in front of point and bags a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Firm shot. Full and width on offer outside off, Kishan cuts it firmly to the right of point and the ball races away for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full on leg, Kishan looks to flick but it comes off the shoulder and goes to short mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Kishan hits it behind point and calls for two immediately. Gets it.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, clipped to the on side for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, with the angle from round the wicket, Kishan tucks this on the leg side and says no to a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kishan slashes hard at it but misses.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Ishan Kishan is a very interesting player to watch. Fullish and outside off, Kishan looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies over du Plessis at first slip as he makes a leap to try to grab it. The ball goes to the third man boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) No single was possible there. Full and around off, Kishan hits this to cover and comes down looking for a single. But de Kock sends him back and that was the right thing to do.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, fullish, tapped towards backward point.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND A BOUNDARY! Oh dear.... that's not good, not good at all. Outside off, Kishan punches it firmly off the back foot. It goes straight to Gaikwad at point who fails to stop it. It goes through for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky there for de Kock. Full and outside off, de Kock comes down and looks to hit this over covers. But he ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes high in the air but lands safely and trickles away finely to the third man boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, de Kock cuts but finds Hazlewood at backward point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, fullish, de Kock punches it nicely but finds the man at cover.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to the right of third man for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, Kishan looks to play that on the off side but Chahar gets the better of him this time. That is the ball goes past the outside edge to Dhoni.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A singe to finish. 9 runs off that over. Outside off, Kishan comes on the front foot and gently nudges it towards point for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kishan chops it towards short third man off the track.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, steered to short third man.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again, Kishan splits the gap well. Shortish and outside off again from Hazlewood, Kishan cuts it nicely in the gap between short third man and point for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, stroked to backward point.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully hit for a boundary. Kishan is off the mark as well. Shortish and outside off, Kishan cuts it in front of point and gets a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Hazlewood? Yes, it is him.
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover-point. 8 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off.
0.4 over (0 Run) Outside off, de Kock looks to cut but ends up chopping it on the off side off the pitch.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full and around off, driven straight down the ground, to the long off boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This one swings the other way, takes the outside edge and goes away for a boundary. Full and swinging away outside off, de Kock looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the third man region. Hazlewood runs to his right, puts in the dive but fails to stop it.
We are back for the chase! 115 is what Mumbai require. Ishan Kishan and de Kock are their openers who stride out to the middle. The Chennai players make their way out to the middle and take their respective positions on the field. Deepak Chahar with the ball. Here he comes...
0.1 over (0 Run) Full and swinging into middle, driven to mid off.
