Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Dhoni prods forward to drive that on the off side but it comes off the inside half back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, this is worked to the off side.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off and middle, played back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on the stumps, tapped to mid on for a dot.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dhoni works it to the right of mid on. Initially looked for the single but since the fielder was quick to it, lets it be.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, clipped through short mid-wicket for a single.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Slips a fuller one down the leg side, Dhoni misses his flick. The keeper, de Kock, too misses it. It goes towards fine leg and Chennai take a run.
Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to finish. Jadeja ducks under it to let it through.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It has gone fine and Jadeja picks up four. Full on middle and leg, Jadeja flicks it to the fine leg fence.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Dhoni looks to defend but it comes off the inner half. The ball goes to the on side and one run taken.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Fullish and around off, Dhoni stands tall and punches it through the covers for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off and middle, Dhoni taps it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Well that would not have carried though, even if there was a slip fielder there. Full and outside off, Dhoni looks to drive but an outside edge is induced. It goes through the vacant slip region between the keeper and second slip. A boundary as it goes to the third man boundary.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple and Sir Jadeja is off the mark. On middle, full, tucked to the on side for an easy couple.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust. Chennai crumbling like ninepins here. Full and outside off, Faf looks to slash hard at it. But he ends up getting an outside edge. It goes to de Kock who takes it with ease.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Yes, no, yes, no.... no single in the end. Fullish and outside off, this is stabbed to the right of backward point. Du Plessis wants one but Dhoni sends him back. A single was there as Kishan fumbled a little.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, this is stabbed to the man at backward point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Almost another wicket here! Not surprised though, we are. Full and around off, du Plessis watchfully lets it be. That one was not too far from the off pole.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Not a hat-trick for Bumrah, but what an over it was! Short ball on top of the stumps, Dhoni sways away from the line to let it through. 3 runs and 2 wickets from that over. What an over it was!
MS Dhoni, the skipper, walks out to the middle now.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 2 in 2 for Bumrah. He is on a hat-trick now. He is also just one wicket away from 100 wickets in the League. Full and outside off, inviting Jagadeesan for the drive. The batsman falls for the trap. Ends up getting an outside edge, it goes a bit low to Suryakumar Yadav at second slip. SKY lunges forward a bit to take it.
Who will walk out to bat now? N Jagadeesan it is.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Up in the air.... and gone! Wicket No. 98 for Bumrah in the League. Shortish ball on top of the stumps, Rayudu looks to pull but gets it off the glove. It lobs in the air just to the left of de Kock. The keeper takes it with ease.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) On off and middle, clipped to deep square leg for a couple.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, du Plessis works it off the inner half to the leg side for a single. Gets off the mark as well.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full, around off, defended back to the bowler.
Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Rayudu initially looked to play at it but then lets it be.
Who will walk out to bat now? Ambati Rayudu is the man who comes in now.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Trent Boult has done a fantastic job for his side here. Chennai are 1 down without even opening their account. On a good length on middle and leg, Gaikwad looked to tuck that on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Boult appeals fervently for a LBW but it is turned down. He has a long chat with Pollard and the big man, the skipper in this game, finally flashes the T. It goes upstairs and Ball Tracker shows THREE REDS. Gaikwad has to make his way back.
Review time! Pollard takes it upstairs for a LBW against Gaikwad. What does technology have to say? UltraEdge says there is daylight between bat and ball. Ball Tracker is in, THREE REDS, OUT!
0.4 over (0 Run) On a good length around off, Gaikwad taps it to his right on the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEATEN, AGAIN! On a length well outside off, the youngster looks to drive on the up but misses. Need to be careful here, Gaikwad. Patience is key.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Ooops... spoken too early. Good length ball around off, Gaikwad looks to have a poke at it but is beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nicely negotiated by Gaikwad, just about the middle of the bat. Full on off and middle, he tucks this back to the bowler.
We are all set to begin then! The umpires are making their way to the field. Following them are the Mumbai players. Chennai's openers are Faf du Plessis and the youngster, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The latter would want to make a mark now, given that there should be no pressure on him now. Gaikwad was not much impressive in his initial couple of outings earlier this edition. Will want to set that right now. Trent Boult to begin with the ball for Mumbai. 3..2..1.. TIME TO GO...
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Saurabh Tiwary (IN PLACE OF ROHIT SHARMA), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad (IN PLACE OF PIYUSH CHAWLA), Narayan Jagadeesan (IN PLACE OF KEDAR JADHAV), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir (IN PLACE OF SHANE WATSON).
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says that for a surprise they won't be bowling first. On this year's performance, Dhoni believes there are quite a few reasons for it. States that they had a camp in Chennai and one in Dubai after landing, the latter made the former irrelevant. In play, Dhoni reckons that the players have not performed well in certain phases. On the changes, Dhoni says that they have 3 changes and chuckles that he has to remember 6 names. Watson, Chawla and Jadhav miss out and in their place Jagadeesan, Gaikwad and Tahir come in.
Kieron Pollard, Mumbai's captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma due to injury, says they will field first. Reason being that he believes it will be easier batting second. On whether being in the top 2 positions in the table is a big motivation, Pollard says it definitely is. On the Super Over game last, double Super Over in fact, Pollard states that they are not thinking too much about that. Pollard hopes that Rohit Sharma can comeback soon and lead the side. On the changes, he informs that Rohit Sharma, the regular skipper, misses out. Saurabh Tiwary comes in his place.
Toss - The two captains are out in the middle. The match referee gives the coin some air. It lands in Mumbai's favour. THEY WILL FIELD!
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is out in the middle with Kumar Sangakkara. The latter states that the spinners need to slide it low and make it skiddy on this track for the batsmen to make it hard to play. Sangakkara further adds that death bowling becomes very critical after the new ball. Given the conditions, both of them reckon that the side winning the toss would want to bat first.
Even if they do that, a lot of other pieces have to work in their favour. Mumbai meanwhile would be relishing on listening to all this. They were handed a loss in the tournament opener by Dhoni's men and the roads hence for the two sides have been very divergent. Now, Rohit's men are presented with the opportunity of sending the Lion back. A perfect way to make even the loss earlier. What will happen? Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and the team updates...
Chennai's skipper was lost for words during the presser after the loss against Rajasthan. He kept harping on the 'process' that he believes in and how it went wrong, besides, taking an unsavoury jibe against the younger lot. Fleming meanwhile remarked that the side has 'run out of juice'. How Chennai will come out of the mental drain and do what they need to do from their end - win all their remaining games, remains to be seen.
Right then, back to Sharjah after a long time. And we have 2 champion sides...err... should we say just 1 maybe? Well, for the headlines it is El Clasico Round 2 but we all know how one-sided this fixture could be. Especially when a team's captain and coach themselves concede how disappointing this campaign has been...
