Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So, 173 is the target for Chennai. For Kolkata, it is a must-win game and their bowlers would give it their all, as Karthik also reinforced earlier. But can Chennai pull a rabbit out of the hat and steal back-to-back wins this season, which if they do, would be their first consecutive series of wins this season. With nothing to lose, they should be able to play with all the freedom they can muster. Will make an interesting watch. Stay tuned as the chase is on the other way...
Dinesh Karthik is caught for a quick chat. Says that he has gone well at the back end of the game and he is happy doing it for the team. Tells that they have put on a decent score and if they bowl in the right areas, they will be able to defend. Praises Rana and says that he is really happy seeing him do well.
Chennai's bowlers had a difficult phase in the Powerplay as they could not get a wicket, in the middle overs they put the brakes but Kolkata got a touch better of them towards the end. Ngidi managed 2 wickets on the comeback while Santner, Jadeja and Sharma managed a wicket each. Surprisingly, Curran and Chennai's frontline bowler, Deepak Chahar, had nothing today. In fact, Chahar was the most expensive of the lot.
Kolkata started off well, their opening partnership was the best this season, 53. Then, they lost their touch a little in the middle overs as wickets fell and the scoring rate was contained too. But Rana was there and he went bonkers before perishing for 87. Morgan could not manage much and Karthik's handy unbeaten cameo of 21 from 10 balls steered Kolkata to a shade over 170.
A competitive total has been put on the board by Kolkata. They would have fancied 10-15 runs more the way Nitish Rana was going, but this still is very much a total their bowlers would back themselves to defend.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end innings! Full and on middle, Tripathi looks to slog it over deep mid-wicket but fails to time it. It goes high in the air but lands well short of Jadeja who runs in from deep mid-wicket. Before he can send the ball to the keeper, the batters scamper back for a couple. Kolkata end with 172/5.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single, in the form of a leg bye. Karthik moves to the leg side, Lungi follows him. Karthik looks to slog but is beaten due to the change of pace. It hits the pad and rolls towards the leg side. They change ends.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker again. It is right on middle, Tripathi does well to jam it out towards backward point for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Rahul Tripathi comes out to the middle now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ngidi gets his man. Another very full ball outside off, Morgan this time looks to hammer it over long off but fails to get the timing right. It goes towards long off where Gaikwad takes the catch easily.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A fine delivery from Ngidi and you got to feel for him. Morgan makes room by backing away, Ngidi dishes it full and wide, Morgan reaches out. He gets a thick outside edge which flies over the leaping short third man fielder for a boundary.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running again! Full and outside off, Karthik looks to slam it through the covers but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. Before the long on fielder can come to collect the ball, two taken.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Sees Karthik making room, Sam bowls this full and wide. DK fails to reach out and connect.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full and outside off, Karthik drives it over cover and gets two. 11 off the first 4 balls.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is terrific batting from Karthik. He knows where the fielders are. There isn't anyone at deep square leg. So, DK shuffles towards the off side and drags the length ball via a pull towards the deep square leg fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Once again Morgan makes room and pushes it down to sweeper cover for one.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pumped! Fine way to begin the penultimate over. Short and just outside off, Morgan makes room, advances down the track and thumps it over cover for a boundary.
Sam Curran is back to bowl his third over. 2-0-8-0 for him so far.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A superb over for Kolkata, 14 off it. They did lose Rana in the over though. Short ball on middle, Karthik goes for the pull. It goes towards deep square leg. The fielder there tries to go for the catch but it lands just short and then manages to evade him to the fence. 150 up for Kolkata with that.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Excellent running again. A length ball around off, clipped towards mid-wicket for two.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best. Full ball around middle, Karthik sits down and scoops it over the keeper for a boundary. 6 runs off his first 2 balls. He has often proved his worth as a finisher and its time he does that here again, that's what Kolkata would want.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Karthik is up and running with a couple! Excellent running. A length ball around middle, Karthik nudges it towards square leg. The fielder from deep takes his own sweet time to get to the ball and that allows Karthik to run the second easily.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, it is carved through backward point for one.
Dinesh Karthik comes to the middle now. He needs to start firing rightaway though.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fine catch from Sam. That went miles in the air. A slower fuller ball from Ngidi, Rana looks to launch it deep into the stand but it goes high in the air off the toe end of the willow. Curran at long on comes forward, settles under it and manags to hold onto it. A superb knock from Rana comes to an end. He struggled at the start but managed to get going eventually.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries for a slower wide yorker but it goes little too wide outside off. Wided.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then. Shortish ball, Rana slams this through the carpet to mid-wicket. Will keep strike in the next over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, tucked towards fine leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Rana taps the length ball outside off to backward point for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a lovely strike. Full and angled into off from around the wicket, Rana lifts it over covers for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Rana gives room and looks to go big over covers. Chahar bowls a slower one on top of off, Rana misses to connect there.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana getting into full steam now. Fullish ball on middle and leg, Rana powers this through the carpet to the left of deep backward square leg. Rayudu dives and looks to contain but he ends up touching the ball when his leg was touching the ropes.
Bowling Change. Deepak Chahar is back on. 2-0-20-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler. 19 off the over, a massive one for Kolkata.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and just outside off, Rana pokes it towards backward point and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Backs away and tries to go inside out but misses.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is the best out of the three. Karn once again lands it full and just outside off, Rana launches it over long off and bags half a dozen more. 18 off the first 3 balls of the over.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one. Flat and around middle and leg, Rana launches it way over deep square leg for another maximum.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! Tossed up and on middle, Rana slogs it deep into the stands over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.
