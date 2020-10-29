Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end the 15th over. Slower through the air and around middle, Morgan clips it through square leg and gets two. 9 off the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked down to long on for a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, Rana lets it be.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tries for the reverse sweep but finds the man at short fine leg.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full and just outside off, Rana sits down and slog sweeps it over square leg and finds the fence.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Flicks the full ball towards long on gently and scampers back for the second.
13.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe. Tossed up and outside off, Rana looks to launch it but gets a top edge. The ball balloons towards mid on. The bowler backtracks. The long on fielder runs forward but both fail to reach. A single in the end.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, punched through mid on for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, played back to the bowler again.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RANA! A fine, fine knock from the left-hander. Full and on middle, he flicks it to wide long on and takes a run to reach his milestone. He has taken his time to get here and will be eager to go bonkers now.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Morgan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
DRINKS! Chennai have done well to bounce back here. If the Powerplay belonged to Kolkata, the Men in Yellow have come back strongly in the passage of play we had afterwards. With 7 overs remaining, Kolkata would be looking at atleast 10 runs an over from here on. But it is not that easy as it seems as Chennai are slowly crawling back here. Let's see how Kolkata go about after the break.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end. Flatter ball around off, Rana rocks on the back foot to cut but finds backward point.
Will skipper Eoin Morgan be in now? Yes, he is.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It has been a good passage of play for Chennai. They have limited the damage that Kolkata can cause here. Flatter ball on middle, Rinku Singh swivels and looked to power that over fine leg for a maximum. However he does not get the required distance. It goes straight into the hands of Rayudu at fine leg, who takes it nicely and easily.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is better, that is better. Flatter ball outside off, little bit of width on offer. Rinku Singh smashes the bones out of that, over covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On off, swept to deep backward square leg for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Rinku lofts it over short mid-wicket but just the single there.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, tapped towards point for one.
Ravindra Jadeja returns now. He went for 4 in his first over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Singh taps the fuller ball to the off side for a dot.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat, Rana gives room and cuts it to deep point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Catch is the call but it lands on a bounce there. Tossed up around off, Rinku looks to go big over long on but does not get the distance and height much. Luckily for him, it lands on a bounce to Curran there. A single taken.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, driven to the off side for a dot.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the stumps, swept to the leg side for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Singh pushes the flatter ball to long on for a single.
Bowling change! Karn Sharma is back on. 1-0-8-1 from him so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept hard and swept for a boundary. On middle and off, fullish, Rana did not connect as he wanted but manages to dispatch it wide of Rayudu at deep backward square leg for a boundary.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet. Floated around off, Rana puts the dancing shoes on and powers this over short mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Some turn there! Lands on off and spins into the batsman, Singh looks to play that on the leg side but it comes off the outer half. It goes behind the keeper and Kolkata take a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good effort from Ngidi at point there. Quicker through the air around off, Rana gives room and strokes it to the left of point. Ngidi dives there but fails to stop it. A single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Santner bowls a wayward full toss outside off, luckily it does not cost him much. Rinku strokes it to long off for one. Perhaps he was a little surprised by that as well.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
