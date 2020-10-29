Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shortish and just outside off, Watson looks to pull but the ball keeps low and goes to the keeper. 9 off Lockie's first.
4.5 overs (0 Run) DOT! Short ball on middle, Watson looks to pull but mistimes it towards short fine leg.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around middle, it is clipped towards square leg for one.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! Stunning stroke. Full and on middle, Gaikwad just lifts it over the bowler's head and it races over the fence. The young man is oozing with class and confidence at the moment.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Gaikwad makes room and looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half and goes to mid on.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to welcome the new bowler. Short ball around off and middle, Gaikwad pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region. Kamlesh Nagarkoti tries to get to the ball but fails to stop the boundary.
Lockie Ferguson into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Just 5 from Narine's first. Floated on middle and leg, Ruturaj chips it over mid on for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, driven to long on for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, clipped through mid on for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Ruturaj gives room on the off side and cuts but finds point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on middle and leg, Watson had to wait for eternity before tapping this on the leg side for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat, tucked to the on side for a single.
Time for some spin. Sunil Narine is on now.
These two have done well for Chennai so far. They have got the occasional boundaries to keep the asking rate under check. Their first aim would be to bat together till the Powerplay and then make their next move. Kolkata cannot afford a good opening stand.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Watson just missed the spydercam outside the boundary ropes there. Fullish ball around off, Watson heaves that over square leg. Fine leg gives chase but the ball beats him and races into the boundary. Almost took the spidercam after getting inside the ropes as well!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Watson glances it to short mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked in front of square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Ruturaj comes down the crease, Cummins sees that and bangs it in short. But it was too short, goes over the batsman, the keeper and into the fine leg boundary. Wide signalled by the umpire as well.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Gaikwad hops and keeps that out.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Crunched that. Ruturaj gives himself room on the off side, it was a good length ball around off, he strokes it firmly through the covers and bags a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on the stumps, defended to the off side.
1.6 overs (0 Run) 7 runs from the second over. The last ball is a dot. Length ball around off, Watson stands tall and drives but straight to mid off.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, clipped to the leg side.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Length ball, not that bad a delivery, Watson swivels quickly and pulls it handsomely over deep square leg.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Nagarkoti bangs it short but the ball does not bounce much. Keeps low outside off, Watson looks to play it inside the line but is surprised by how low that ball went by.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Ruturaj leans in and drives it through point for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gaikwad looks to cut but ends up chopping it off the bottom edge back on the pitch.
Who will bowl from the other end? Kamlesh Nagarkoti it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) A tidy first over, just the 2 off it. Length ball, seaming in towards middle, Watson tucks it to the off side for a dot.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, tucked towards cover-point.
0.4 over (1 Run) Full and around off, Ruturaj is off the mark as well. Defensively nudges this to wide mid off and takes one.
0.3 over (1 Run) Watson and Chennai are underway in the chase then. Full on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Around off, defended to the off side for a dot.
We are back for the chase then! The Kolkata players are in a huddle near the ropes. After the final words of wisdom, they disperse to take their positions on the field. Chennai's openers are Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pat Cummins with the new ball for Kolkata. Play is the signal and we are off...
0.1 over (0 Run) Full on middle to begin with, clipped to the leg side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 173, are 43/0. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.