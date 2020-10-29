Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time. A much-needed boundary off Rana's willow. This will do world of good for him. Full and outside off, he squeezes it between point and short third man and finds the fence. 5 off the first ovr of returning Ngidi.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tries to run the good length ball outside off towards third man but makes no connection. Lucky not to get an edge.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Rana's struggle continues. 6 off 15 at the moment. A length ball just outside off, Rana looks to punch but mistimes it towards the off side.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, punched wide of the backward point fielder for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Drilled but straight to mid on. Full and on middle, Gill drives it hard but finds Curran at mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket.
Lungi Ngidi into the attack now. Here he comes steaming in...
3.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! Good bowling. Good length and outside off, it is pushed towards the man at backward point for nothing.
3.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Curran bangs a well-directed short ball this time. Rana looks to pull but makes no connection.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Curran runs in and delivers a full ball outside off, this time Rana goes after it but fails to connect. He is batting at a strike rate of 50 at the moment.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Rana finds mid-wicket to his flick.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Once again pushes the next ball towards mid on for a single. Got the boundary first ball, no need to play any risky shot.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Excellent batting. Good length and on middle, Gill makes room and punches it through cover-point. It goes right in the gap and races away to the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! The first delivery was thumped for a boundary. Just 7 off the over in the end. Chahar dishes a full ball outside off, asking Rana to go for the drive but he says no and shoulders arms.
2.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Length ball around off, pushed towards mid on for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A single now. Shortish and outside off, pushed through backward point for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Little full and just outside off, Rana lets it be. He is taking his time here.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Smart batting. Pushes this shortish ball towards point and gets to the other end after getting a boundary on the last ball.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHIPPAGE! Brilliant shot. Short and around off and middle, not too pacy. It sits up nicely for Gill. He pulls it powerfully to the wide long on fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good start from Sam Curran, just 3 off his opening over. The last ball is tucked around the corner for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) This time he pushes it gently towards mid on and takes a run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball angled in, Rana is solid behind the ball to block. Three dots in a row.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, Rana blocks.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and just outside off, guided towards short third man.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge now! A fullish ball around off, Gill looks to work it on the leg side but he gets a leading edge that goes to deep point for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Sam Curran it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good solid block from Rana to end the over. Around off on a good length, Rana blocks it towards mid off. Very good first over for Kolkata.
0.5 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled. A length ball around middle and leg, it comes back in as Rana fails to flick and is hit on the pad.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Not sure if Rana wanted to play it exactly where it went. Outside off on a good length, Rana looks to punch but the ball takes the outer half and goes past the short third man fielder who dives to his right to stop but fails.
0.3 over (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, pushed through point for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky runs! Another short ball, not too wide. Gill looks to punch it on the up again but this time he gets a thick inside edge that goes past the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman and Kolkata are underway with a bang! A bit of width on offer from Chahar, Gill crunches it through covers. Top way to begin the innings.
We are all set to get underway at the 'Ring of Fire' then. The 2 umpires make their way out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle, with skipper, MS Dhoni sharing the final words of wisdom. Kolkata's openers, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, also make their way out to the middle. It is going to be Deepak Chahar with the ball for Chennai. Shubman Gill on strike and we are all set to go as Chahar comes in...
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Rinku Singh (IN PLACE OF PRASIDH KRISHNA), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson (IN PLACE OF FAF DU PLESSIS), Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi (IN PLACE OF IMRAN TAHIR), Karn Sharma (IN PLACE OF MONU KUMAR).
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan, tells that they have a change as well as Rinku Singh, comes in place of Prasidh Krishna. Tells that Russell is still not fully fit so he misses out. Says that they can only control the things which are in their hands. Feels they have had an up and down kind of a tournament.
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says that he wants to bowl first. The reason being the dew factor coming into play later on, especially for the spinners. States that in a tournament like this, one needs to be at their best for most of the time. Honestly admits that his side have not been so this time. Dhoni states that there have been quite a few changes in the side. Adds that Du Plessis, Tahir and Monu Kumar miss out and they are replaced by Watson, Ngidi and Karn Sharma.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin! Both the captains are out in the middle. Up it goes and it lands in MS Dhoni's favor. CHENNAI WILL BOWL FIRST.
Toss - It is toss time in Dubai for Match 49 then. The two captains are out in the middle. The match referee gives the coin some air. It comes down in Chennai's favour. THEY WILL BOWL FIRST!
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is out in the middle. Kumar Sangakkara is there as well. Kartik states that one side is barren while the other side has grass. Sangakkara states that nothing too much should be read about the pitch. Adds that those who bat first should forget about how the pitch will play out. Focus more on intent, he says. He further adds that earlier bowlers used to bowl short and off late, they are going full and wide.
No such pressures for their opposition, Chennai. It is curtains for them this season, as far as the playoffs opportunity is concerned. That means they can play pressure-free and also allow the younger talent more chances, to gauge themselves ahead of the next edition. Last match, Gaikwad paid handsome dividends for them. Who will it be this time? Let's find out as we bring you the toss and team updates in a while...
... And it is Kolkata that we were referring to. Their performance has been very volatile this season. While they pulled off a spectacular win against Delhi earlier, courtesy Chakravarthy's 5-fer, they ended up on the losing side against Punjab. They are in a touch-and-go situation and need to win here, badly.
Hello and welcome to Match 49 between Chennai and Kolkata. 2 teams whose fortunes are not much different, only that one side is already out of the tournament while the other is hanging by a thread. Today's match is a decisive one for the latter...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 34/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.