Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the MAN OF THE MATCH.
So, that's it from this game. Both Chennai and Punjab are done with this season, the latter because they lost the game today. But it is Super Sunday and the action continues. In a must-win duel, Kolkata and Rajasthan take on each other. Each side would be looking to get the better of the other badly. That will make it a promising clash to watch. Switch tabs to catch all our coverage of that game.
Earlier, after winning the toss, Chennai opted to bowl first. They put up a disciplined performance throughout but lost the plot in the death overs where Hooda bagged some crucial runs, along with a half ton to himself. However, those were not enough it seems as Chennai pulled off a spectacular win, led by Gaikwad with the bat again.
Punjab were left clueless and were gasping for breath with the ball. They needed wickets like Chennai had gotten earlier with the ball. But they could absolutely manage just the one. No amount of bowling changes worked for KL Rahul. They were a touch sloppy in the field as well, which further compounded their woes. Jordan managed the only wicket but he was also the most expensive among the lot. Ashwin was exceptional, so too was Shami but they needed wickets which they could not get. Bishnoi and Neesham were on the expensive side, the former being way too expensive.
Chennai may have lost the plot with the ball towards the end but did a splendid job with the bat. Du Plessis and Gaikwad, the opening pair, got them off to a great start before du Plessis fell unfortunately, when he was close to his half ton. But that was all Chennai lost, the pair of Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu finished things off well. Rayudu played second fiddle while it was a Gaikwad show all along, again. His third 50 on the trot and what a way for Chennai to finish off their campaign, they are out but bow out with 3 big back-to-back wins.
Well, a comfortable win for Chennai in the end. They win by 9 wickets and disappointment all round for Punjab. You could see their owners were disappointed and are in disbelief that they have now been knocked out of the tournament. Unfortunately for Rahul, this is not his year, as Punjab's captain. 5 wins on the trot was the maximum he could manage before back-to-back losses putting Punjab out of contention for a playoffs spot.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a single. And that will do it for Chennai! Full ball around off, Rayudu drives it to Neesham at cover-point. James dives and fumbles. The ball goes through and an easy run taken. CHENNAI WIN WITH 9 WICKETS IN HAND!
18.4 overs (1 Run) SCORES LEVEL! Tosses a very full ball on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it down to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Ambati sweeps it to fine leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, driven down to long on for a single. 150 up for Chennai.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, squeezed out to cover.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched to the left of sweeper cover for a couple.
17.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely from Shami. Fuller one outside off, inviting Gaikwad to drive. The young lad does so but fails to connect.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj gets into great position to play this shot. Short ball, he stands tall and pulls it over mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) 4 OFF LEG BYES! Short ball, Rutu looks to pull but misses. It was a pacy short ball, it comes off his helmet and goes over the leaping keeper's hands to the fine leg boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on top of off, Rayudu taps it on the leg side and takes off for a single. However, Neesham, gets to the ball and looks to fire a throw to the bowler's end. Seeing that Ambati rushes in quickly. A single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Would have been close had the fielder hit at the non-striker's end though. Fullish on off and middle, Ambati taps it to cover and takes off for a quick single. The throw comes to the bowler's end but misses the stumps.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another great shot from Ambati Rayudu. Shimmies down the track and goes over the extra cover region and gets a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, driven down to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off and middle, glanced to short mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed in front of point for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, driven to long off for a single.
Murugan Ashwin is done. Chris Jordan is back in the attack. 2-0-23-1 for him. Can he up the numbers in the last column?
15.6 overs (1 Run) On off, flicked to the leg side for a single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gaikwad has showed a really calm head in this chase. That brings up the 50 for him as well. Three in a row! Floated around off, Ruturaj lofts it over the covers again, a boundary results.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floats this on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to cover for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Floated full around off, Rutu comes down the track and lofts it elegantly over covers for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to short third man for a single.
