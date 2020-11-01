Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So Chennai need 154 to spoil Punjab's party and take them with them to the airport. Punjab will need to be at their best with the ball if they are to keep their hopes alive of qualification. Can Punjab defend it and stay alive for the playoffs? Join us for the chase to find out.
Punjab's lone batting star of the moment, Deepak Hooda, is caught for a quick chat. Hooda says that he is pleased with the team score and his batting. Feels if they bowl well, they can defend it. Bowling variations will be the key, he adds. Mentions that he was just trying to stay positive and if it was in his range, he was going after it.
A good bowling performance from Chennai, They did not start off well but dominated the middle phase and had they been given a chance to restrict Punjab under 160 at the start of the game, they would have taken it. But where they were at halfway mark of the innings, they would feel they may have given away 20 runs more. 6 bowlers were used by Dhoni with the spin duo of Tahir and Jadeja giving away just 41 from their combined 7 overs and picking up one wicket a piece. Ngidi, though expensive in his last two overs, was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3. Thakur was good in his 4. All-in-all, a satisfactory performance from the Chennai bowlers.
After being put into bat, Mayank and Rahul got them off to a good start. Once Mayank departed, runs started to dry up and it looked like the wheels started to come off. From 48/0 they were struggling at 72/4. It looked like the side from the North of India would struggle to get to 130 but a fantastic unbeaten 62 off just 30 balls from Deepak Hooda has seen Punjab recover well and breach the 150-run mark.
A very good performance from Deepak Hooda and that has helped Punjab recover and keep their hopes of a spot in the playoffs alive. Chennai though will back themselves to chase this down. At the halfway stage, one must feel that Chennai will be the happier of the two sides. But 40 from the last three overs sees Punjab head into the break with momentum.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just one off the last ball. Hooda gets across and looks to slam the full toss on the leg side. But he mistimes it to square leg. One run taken. PUNJAB FINISH ON 153/6.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That takes Punjab to over 150. Superb shot. On middle, fullish, Hooda swings it well over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
19.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Full toss outside off, Chris swings for the heavens but misses. It goes through to Dhoni and the batters run for a bye. Dhoni misses to hit at the stumps, the ball goes through to Ngidi. The bowler effects a run out at his end as Jordan puts in the dive. The umpires take it upstairs to have a look. But one replay is enough to show that the batsman made it inside even before Ngidi effected the run out.
The umpires have gone upstairs to check for the run out. Naah... Well in, even before Ngidi could whip the bails off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, jammed out to deep point for a single.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot again. Deepak Hooda was across the line of off stump even before the delivery came. The ball was full and outside off, he lofts it over extra cover. Faf du Plessis comes running in from wide long off but has no chance in stopping that. A boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked uppishly but safely ahead of the man at sweeper cover. A single only.
Who will bowl the crucial last over for Chennai? Chahar has an over left, Curran has 2. Ngidi and Jadeja have one each. Cannot be the latter mostly. It is Lungi Ngidi to finish things off with the ball for Chennai.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Jordan moves to the leg side and jams it out to deep cover for a run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Chris pulls but does not get any timing at all. It comes back to the bowler off the inner half.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on off, clipped through short mid-wicket for a couple.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, tapped to short fine leg for one. Hooda gets to his 50. This is some excellent rearguard batting from him and Punjab. It is his 2nd 50 in the League.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! That shot reminded us of Suryakumar Yadav. Full and on off and middle, the knuckle ball, Hooda goes inside out over extra cover and gets a boundary.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, tucked to wide long on for a couple.
Shardul Thakur is back to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single. Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Need to reload that. Fullish and well outside off, Deepak lets it be.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) This is worked to deep backward point for a couple.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes on the off side again and gets a maximum. Ngidi bowls a full ball outside off, searching for the yorker. He misses his length and Hooda punishes him. Gets across the stumps and lofts it mightily over the deep cover region.
17.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is a shadow there and a gap between bat and ball, so not out. Very full and outside off, Hooda looks to dig it out but fails to do so. It goes through to the keeper and Dhoni takes it. Ngidi appeals feverishly for a caught behind but the umpire is not interested. He convinces Dhoni to take the review. MS takes it. The third umpire have a close look at Ultra Edge, there is a spike. But he wants a different angle, he gets one from behind the stumps. There is a shadow between bat and ball. That confirms a clear gap between bat and ball. So, Hooda survives!
Review time! Ngidi wants a review for caught behind and Dhoni flashes the 'T'. What does Ultra Edge have to say? It shows a spike but we have a different angle where there is a gap between bat and ball.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hit to one of the bigger pockets in Zayed stadium. Full and outside off, Hooda moves a touch to the off side and swings it with all his might. Gets it well over the deep backward point fence.
Chris Jordan comes to the middle now.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai showing their class, not just with the ball but also in the field. What a fantastic catch it was, by Ruturaj Gaikwad! Fullish on off, Neesham swings it high in the air. He wanted to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but had more of the height and less of distance. It though looks to be falling safe in the mid-wicket region. But Ruturaj, who was at deep square leg, comes running in, dives and takes a splendid catch.
Imran Tahir is done for the day, with the ball. Lungi Ngidi is back to bowl now.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, tucked to deep square leg. This time, Punjab get two runs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On off, clipped to deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Hooda closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep mid-wicket. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, knocked to long on for a single. James is off the mark straightaway.
James Neesham comes out to bat now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Well bowled, Sir Jadeja. Dhoni persists with Jadeja and that has worked wonders in the form of a wicket. That of Mandeep Singh. Tossed up on off, it skids on, Mandeep gets down to sweep but misses. But not the ball. It hits the off pole.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through short mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single there. Tossed up on off and middle, this is stroked towards long on. Hooda takes one and strays out far, for the second. But Mandeep sends him back in the nick of time.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is an over 80m six. Tossed up outside off, Hooda comes down the track and lofts it mightily over deep cover.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, tapped to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Catch is the call but it lands just short. Tossed up around off, Deepak swings it uppishly towards long on. It lands on a bounce ahead of the fielder there. A single taken.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) On off and middle, clipped to mid-wicket for two.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
