Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish, despite the confusion. On off, this is nudged to deep square leg. Some confusion between the two as they wanted to settle for the single, later one of them wanted two. Eventually they take a couple.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) The batsmen work this behind square on the leg side and take a couple.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed to point for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, Hooda looks to clip but inside edges it. The ball falls ahead of point. A single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, nudged to short mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to short third man for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Looked like mid-wicket would get there, but he does not. Short ball, Hooda pulls at it. It was between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. While it looked like the latter would get to it, he fails to cut it off. A boundary results.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to third man for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, stabbed to the off side. Mandeep wants one but Hooda sends him back. There never was a run there as the bowler got to it quickly.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Hooda taps it past the bowler, to the left of mid on. Takes one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, he guides it to third man for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is an inventive player, Mandeep Singh. Good length ball around off, he swings across the line and sends it wide of the deep backward square leg fielder for a boundary.
Deepak Chahar is back to bowl.
DRINKS! Well, well, looks like Rahul's ambitions of getting a big total on the board are in serious jeopardy now. With the departure of both Gayle and Pooran, a big total now looks near impossible. Time for Mandeep and Hooda to decide what would pragmatically be a good total and steer their side to that. Their bowlers would have to step up today, by the looks of it so far. Punjab should avoid further collapses. Let's see how they go about in the final passage of play in the first innings here.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Tidy over from Jadeja! Just 4 off his first. Punjab have entered the deserted islands of boundaries as they are unable to find them at the moment. Quicker on off, Hooda plays it towards point. The filder misfields which allows the batter to run two.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Hooda plays it to Tahir at mid on.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mandeep flicks it to square leg and rotates the strike.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Quick and turning in. Mandeep goes on his back foot and manages t defend it.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Hooda knocks it towards long on for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hooda pushes it to cover.
Ravindra Jadeja gets the ball now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Around off, pushed to the right of mid on for a single.
Deepak Hooda comes to the middle.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Up goes the finger. Gayle reviews that but on finding that he has not knicked that, he starts walking. Does not even bother to wait for the Ball Tracker to come in. Floated on middle and leg, it is the striaght ball, the one that does not turn. Gayle lunges to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Chennai appeal for a LBW and the umpire gives it. Gayle takes it upstairs but on seeing he did not nick it, starts walking. Three Reds further on the Ball Tracker was just a formality. This is a big wicket for Chennai. Tahir has done the trick for them. The wily, old man.
Review time! Gayle takes a review for the on-field LBW decision against him. To the naked eye, there appears to be no bat. Ultra Edge confirms that. THREE REDS on the Ball Tracker.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on the body, glanced to wide long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, clipped to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Singh prods forward to defend but gets it off the inner half to the leg side. One run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, tapped to the off side.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full and well outside off, but within the tramline. Gayle lets it be.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single. Mandeep is away rightaway.
Mandeep Singh comes out to the middle now, at No. 5.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is a wicket. Chennai are turning the match around. Shortish ball around off, not that short enough to go for a pull shot. Pooran though does that. He swivels and looks to pull. The ball has a touch of away shape as well. It takes the underedge of Pooran's blade and goes to the keeper. MSD takes a good catch. He and Thakur appeal for a caught behind and the umpire gives it. Nicholas does not opt for the review, he starts walking.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the body, half-pulled to deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked uppishly but safely ahead of sweeper cover. A single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven down to long on for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.5 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 106/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.