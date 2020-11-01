Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slow and full around off, stabbed to Sir Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fullish and outside off, Rahul swings for the heavens but misses it completely.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled from Shardul. Slower ball on top of off, Monk dabs it on the off side for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid on for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for KL Rahul here. Fullish and outside off, Rahul throws the kitchen sink at it. Gets it over short third man off the outside edge for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary for KL Rahul. Full and on the pads, all too easy for him. He flicks it uppishly to the fine leg fence.
Shardul Thakur is on now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Opens the gap for a four. Full and on the pads, Agarwal flicks it uppishly and well wide of the mid on fielder. The ball races away to the wide long on boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked to deep square leg for a run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, the Punjab skipper sways away from the line of the ball.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stabbed to cover-point for a quick one. The fielder, Sir Jadeja, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There was nobody in the deep and that produces a boundary for Agarwal. Outside off, Mayank throws the bat at it. Gets it over backward point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off from around the wicket, driven to mid off for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, KL comes down the track. He looks to slam it on the off side but gets an inside edge which goes to short fine leg.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to deep square leg for a run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to the left of deep point for one.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The first six. Full and swinging away outside off again, Rahul slashes hard at it. Gets a thickish outside edge. The ball flies over the deep backward point fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A full outswinger outside off, driven to cover again.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, driven to cover.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Full and outside off, Rahul drives it to Sir at point and takes a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish on the pads, a half-Nataraja shot to the left of deep mid-wicket. A single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and well outside off, Curran trying to get it to swing in from there. Mayank Agarwal dabs it to cover-point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stabbed in front of point for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A little bit of swing in. Full and a hint of inswing towards off, Mayank manages to work this to mid off for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, dabbed to the off side. Agarwal looks for a single but he is sent back.
Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full and swinging away outside off, driven well but straight to cover-point. First over done and Punjab are 10/0.
0.5 over (1 Run) On a good length outside off, tucked to deep point for one.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! There is a fielder there but he can only watch. Chahar strays with a fuller ball down the leg side, Agarwal clips it nicely, wide of the deep backward square leg fielder. Gets another boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to short mid-wicket.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just past mid on. Full and around off, Mayank strokes it uppishly and just over the diving mid on fielder. A boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) And some swing straightaway for Chahar. Full and shaping away a touch, KL strokes it with the swing, to deep point. Takes a single as gets off the mark. Punjab are underway too.
We are all set for the action to begin then. Virender Sharma and Paschim Pathak, the umpires for this game, make their way out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle near the ropes, with MS Dhoni, the skipper, imparting the final words of wisdom. Punjab's openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, step out to the middle as well. 2 friends re-united in the top order. Opening the bowling for Chenna is Jersey No. 90, Deepak Chahar. 3...2....1...HERE WE GO...
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal (IN PLACE OF ARSHDEEP SINGH), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham (IN PLACE OF GLENN MAXWELL), Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis (IN PLACE OF SHANE WATSON), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur (IN PLACE OF KARN SHARMA), Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir (IN PLACE OF MITCHELL SANTNER).
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul, says that it is simple for them, go out there and enjoy themselves. Informs both Mandeep and Mayank are in. Adds Maxwell and Arshdeep are out in place of Mayank and Neesham. Rahul says his role is batters bat around him and says he can do damage in the end but also says it is important that they make the most of the Powerplay. Wants to put on a big total on board as that will be key to help them win.
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says this is definitely not his last game in Yellow. States that Punjab are under more pressure to win this game. Adds that his side wants to come on the ground and give their best. On the changes, Faf du Plessis comes in for Watson, Tahir replaces Santner and Shardul comes in for Karn Sharma.
Toss - It is toss time at Abu Dhabi. It is the home game for Chennai. MS Dhoni gets to call. The spin of the coin lands in Chennai's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
Pitch Report - Graeme Swann says that the pitch looks very hard. Expects it to be slow. Says that if one takes the cracks off the ground, it won't seam much. Says that Chennai and Punjab have struggled at Abu Dhabi primarily because both sides favour shorter boundaries which is not the case at Abu Dhabi.
Yes, you read that last line right. The Men in Yellow, who have had a placid season so far, are bringing out their best now. Maybe it was pressure after all? Earlier. Anyway, they have proven to be a party spoiler by racking up consecutive wins against Bangalore and Kolkata. Now, in their last game, they would want to finish off with a hat-trick of wins, on their way out. Stick around for the toss and team updates...
For Punjab, it is a key clash, a must-win one, especially after the loss to Rajasthan in the last game. They need to come all guns blazing with the bat and also put up a spectacular performance with the ball. It is all the more imperative, because, Chennai, with back-to-back wins, finally seem to pose some challenge to their opponents.
Super Saturday is always followed by a Super Sunday! Yes, the double header actions continues on Sunday as well - the last double header action for this League season. In the first game, Chennai take on Punjab and in the second, Kolkata take on Rajasthan. It is a knockout clash of sorts in both the games, for Punjab in the first and for both Kolkata and Rajasthan in the second.
