SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday confirmed that fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an unspecified injury. The Hyderabad-based outfit announced that he will be replaced by Prithvi Raj Yarra for the remainder of the tournament. Bhuvneshwar had suffered an injury during their game against Chennai Super Kings, which SRH won by seven runs. Bhuvneshwar became the second SRH player after Mitchell Marsh to be ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to an injury. Bhuvneshwar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his IPL franchise for several years now and played a key role as they won their maiden IPL title in 2016. He was the leading wicket-taker for SRH for four consecutive seasons from 2014-2017.

Update



Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery!



Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

The IPL 2020 was a comeback tournament for Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a long injury lay-off. He featured in SRH's opening four matches but couldn't weave the same magic of previous seasons and picked up only three wickets, with two of them coming in the same match.

After suffering the injury, Bhuvneshwar missed their previous league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians. In his absence, the SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Mumbai Indians batting line-up as they posted 208/5 in 20 overs. The target proved too much for SRH's inexperienced batting line-up and they lost the tie by 34 runs.

After two wins from five matches, SRH are currently second from bottom in the IPL 2020 Points Table. They will next face rock-bottom side Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8.