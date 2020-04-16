Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Coronavirus: BCCI Confirms Postponement Of IPL 2020, No New Dates Announced

Updated: 16 April 2020 17:29 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

Coronavirus: BCCI Confirms Postponement Of IPL 2020, No New Dates Announced
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been indefinitely postponed. © Twitter@ipl

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release on Thursday. "Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," the release read.

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the release read further.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," the release concluded.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said that the IPL should be played before the Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October and November.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen suggested that the tournament should be shortened from its normal eight-week duration and played behind closed doors.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IPL 2020 season has been suspended until further notice
  • The IPL had been pushed back from its original start date of March 29
  • Kevin Pietersen suggested that the tournament should be shortened
Related Articles
IPL 2020 Postponed Indefinitely, Decision On September Window After Pandemic
IPL 2020 Postponed Indefinitely, Decision On September Window After Pandemic
Cricket Board Tells Franchises That IPL 2020 "Postponed Indefinitely", Says Report
Cricket Board Tells Franchises That IPL 2020 "Postponed Indefinitely", Says Report
"Sun Will Rise Again," Says KKR Batsman Nitish Rana In Latest Twitter Post
"Sun Will Rise Again," Says KKR Batsman Nitish Rana In Latest Twitter Post
"Problems For MS Dhoni Will Further Increase If IPL Doesnt Happen": Madan Lal
"Problems For MS Dhoni Will Further Increase If IPL Doesn't Happen": Madan Lal
"Any Speculation About IPLs Future Will Be Premature": BCCI Treasurer
"Any Speculation About IPL's Future Will Be Premature": BCCI Treasurer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.