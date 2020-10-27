Fans on Twitter have been left scratching their heads after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Australia. The biggest surprise was the absence of Rohit Sharma's name from all three squads. Rohit has missed the last two IPL 2020 league games for Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury and the BCCI's Senior National Selection Committee said that its medical team will continue to monitor his progress. However, soon after BCCI's announcement, the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle shared a video of Rohit in "full flow" during a net session.

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown after watching Rohit bat, with many questioning BCCI's decision to leave him out of the squads for the Australia tour so early.

Seem Hitman Have Recovered Feeling Good To See Him Bat..

Be Ready RCB For Tomorrow's Rivalry RoHit Gonna Throw You Out Of Park & He'll Shut The Mouth Of Virat & Selection Commitee For Not Selecting Him In Squad Vs Australia When He's Fit & Fine Enough @ImRo45 @mipaltan — D (@ImDivy45) October 26, 2020

Hey every Indian and rohitian , let's trend expose the dirty politics played with @ImRo45 by @imVkohli and @BCCI , retweet maximum times #RohitIsFit #JusticeForRohit #RoSuperHiT #INDvAUS , use the same same hash tag to come in trending plz — Omkar adasule (@OAdasule) October 26, 2020

Iam really finding it suspicious that he is practising but still not taken in any of the format..... — Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) October 26, 2020

He us fit @BCCI @imVkohli aur tumhri team RCB ko haraega tayyar Raho... Bahut gandi pollytics khel rhe ho jao tmhri RCB fir ek baar Haregi... Aur bahar ho jayegi — RuDra (SaM) (@Bishu22980784) October 26, 2020

What the hell is happening.....

Ek baar me hi mar do yaar... Idher alag uder alag news de kr kya mil ra h... #Rohit #BCCI — asma4545 (@asma_5358) October 26, 2020

@BCCI must give clarification.This is gross injustice to our superstar champion player. — Anuj Rana (@AnujRana1995) October 26, 2020

Politics by sir kohli the greatest captain — Swapnil Mistri (@swapnilmistri1) October 26, 2020

How come a player who is fit and fine can be kept on hold saying they are monitoring situation where there is so much time for the tour.. Bloddy politics — Sadiq ali (@Sami73Ali) October 26, 2020

Rohit Sharma is yet to be ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, and the video of him batting in the nets, further allayed such fears.

That then begs the question why the BCCI decided to omit his name so early, with ample time still left for him to regain full fitness ahead of the Australia tour.

The Mumbai Indians captain has not been at his best in IPL 2020. Rohit has scored 260 runs from nine games at an average of 28.88 and a strike-rate of 129.35. He has hit just two half-centuries so far with a high score of 80.

Fortunately for Mumbai, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan have all stepped up and played some crucial knocks. Despite Rohit not being at his best, his team have done brilliantly this season till the last few games, after losing the opener to Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians sit pretty at the top of the IPL 2020 points table on 14 points -- the same as Delhi Capitals (2nd) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (3rd). MI have three more games left to assure themselves a place in the top four, which will see them once again qualify for the playoffs.