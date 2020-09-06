King XI Punjab (KXIP) players, eyeing to win their maiden IPL title, have been training hard in the challenging United Arab Emirates (UAE) weather since the last week. After grueling in the hot weather, when players got a rest day they all decided to hit the beach and enjoy some downtime, not thinking too much about the game. Players splashed in hot water on a private beach to relax themselves before getting back to their intense training regime once again. The Punjab-based franchise shared a small video of how their players enjoyed their day off. "Training de ‘beach' thoda fun vi jaruri hai," tweeted Kings XI Punjab.

In the video, everyone seemed to be doing things as per their liking. While Mayank Agarwal relaxed on a beach chair, their head coach Anil Kumble decided to flaunt his photography skills as he helped Mohammed Shami grab the moon with his palm.

After making the most of their rest day, players returned to their pre-season training rejuvenated as they trained under lights on Tuesday. KXIP posted a video of their skipper KL Rahul playing an inside out shot over covers, with pure elegance. The timing on the shot was such that could make anyone envious of KL Rahul, who is set to lead Punjab in this year's IPL.

Promoted

Under KL Rahul's leadership Punjab will be hoping to go all the way this year and lift their maiden IPL trophy. However, doing that won't be easy as players have to quickly acclimatise themselves to the hot and humid conditions in the Gulf country, before the tournament gets underway on September 19.

The only respite for players is that unlike India, where the tournament is spread across eight or more different venues, this year's IPL will be played in three cities -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- meaning they will spend less time travelling.