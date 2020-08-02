Watching Ajinkya Rahane bat in full flow has been a great sight for his fans. However, there's a method to the batsman's madness – or calmness – at the crease and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals gave a peek into Rahane's rituals before a net session in a video posted on social media. A view of Rahane's kit bag shows three pairs of gloves and a bat arranged neatly quite in contrast to Prithvi Shaw's, who has at least five bats stuffed in his bag along with other items and equipment. “Ajju dada is yet to give me a bat” is Shaw's complaint, which Rahane brushes off.

Full video with + minutes of Jinks in the nets #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) September 7, 2020

Rahane says he used to be “superstitious” about his routine before padding up to bat, but he gave up on those superstitions “seven-eight years back”.

The Delhi Capitals batsman walks out with two bats and faces fast bowlers first up.

The video gives one a first-hand view of one of the best batsmen of the modern era going about his pre-batting routine.

Rahane puts on his pads, two pairs of gloves, the arm guard and his helmet before walking out to the field.

“It's all about getting back into rhythm,” Rahane says. “Maybe one or two net sessions to get back into rhythm, and once you're there you can just explore your game.”

“Play the shots. And if you want to develop new shots, you can actually try that (after getting into your rhythm),” he adds.

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is at the nets and asks Rahane about the kind of bowling he'd begin with. They agree on facing the pacers and Rahane takes guard at Net No. 2.