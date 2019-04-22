Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in a last-ball Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 thriller on Sunday . Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel top-scored with 53 runs off 37 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes, and effected a crucial run-out on the last ball to help RCB beat CSK for the first time since 2014. Following the victory, RCB shared a video of coach Gary Kirsten and Parthiv Patel sharing a light moment when spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his appearance with some amusing dance moves. "Oye jeet gaye," Yuzvendra Chahal was heard singing along with his impromptu Bhangra-like moves.

"#GoodTimes at the RCB camp! Super Challenger @parthiv9, gaffer @Gary_Kirsten & champ @yuzi_chahal share a light moment post game. Let's keep it this way until the end of the season, Challengers! #GameByGame #NeverBackDown #PlayBold," RCB captioned the video on Twitter.

The 15-second-long video left RCB fans in splits with some relating themselves to Chahal after a surprising win.

Leg-spinner Chahal had claimed a crucial wicket of Ambati Rayudu (29) in RCB's nail-biting win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Currently, RCB are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2019 points table with three wins and seven defeats.

With a win over CSK, Virat Kohli and his team kept their play-offs hope alive. However, they need to win all their remaining league stage matches to qualify for the play-offs.

RCB will next host Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP will look to avenge their previous defeat. In the home-leg, Punjab had suffered an emphatic eight-wicket loss to RCB on April 13.