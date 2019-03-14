Yuvraj Singh Trolls Himself For Slow Pace During Mumbai Indian's Net Practice

Yuvraj Singh will be vying to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. But the veteran looked in a relaxed mood as he stepped out for a pre-season net practice session with his new franchise Mumbai Indians on Thursday. More so, because the veteran trolled himself in a video which featured him posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle. The 37-year-old, replying to the Mumbai Indians, tweeted, "Bhai sahab thoda tez chalo".

In the video posted by Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj who was bought by the franchise for his base price during the 2019 auctions can be seen walking out for a net practice session at slow pace.

Check out the video of Yuvraj Singh taking to the field here:

Bhai sahab thoda tez chalo — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 14, 2019

The Chandigarh all-rounder, ahead of the IPL, had sent out a message with his batting prowess as he scored 80 runs from 57 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup for Air India against Mumbai Customs.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season and had a woeful season with the bat post which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Yuvraj managed only eight outings for the franchise captained by Ravichandran Ashwin and scored only 65 runs.

Mumbai Indians will be Yuvraj's sixth team in 12 editions of IPL and he will be hoping to revive his career by getting some runs under his belt.

Yuvraj made his last appearance for the Indian cricket team back in 2017 during an ODI match against the Windies.