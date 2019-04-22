Virat Kohli admitted on Sunday that MS Dhoni gave him and his team "a massive scare" during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. MS Dhoni produced a stunning performance, but his swashbuckling 84 not out went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore edged past Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. MS Dhoni almost pulled off Chennai's chase of 161 as he smashed five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball blitz only to see his team lose by one run.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli said he had undergone a "whole lot of emotions" during the thrilling clash.

"A whole lot of emotion. We were outstanding with the ball until the 19th over mark. Defending 160 on that sort of pitch and the amount of dew we had was an outstanding effort. On the last ball, that was the last thing I would've expected to happen. Feels good to win a game by a small margin. We've lost a couple by small margins. MS did what he does best and he gave us all a massive scare," Virat Kohli said.

With defending champions Chennai needing 26 off the last over, Dhoni hit a four and three sixes but missed the final ball from paceman Umesh Yadav and ran to get runs through byes.

RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who top-scored with 53 in his team's 161-7, hit the stumps to run out Shardul Thakur as Virat Kohli's side managed to win their third game.

"In the first six overs, we thought the ball wasn't coming onto the bat that much. Parthiv (Patel) and AB (de Villiers) started to rebuild. At the halfway mark we thought 175 would've been a very good total on this pitch. We thought we were 15 short," Kohli opined.

Parthiv Patel's (53 off 37) half-century followed by Moeen Ali's quick 16-ball 26 propelled Bangalore to 161/7.

Virat Kohli said their bowlers pitched the ball in the right areas and that eventually paid off.

"We thought their bowlers didn't make us play enough on the front foot. And if we pitch the ball in the right areas enough, we'll get wickets in the powerplay which proved to be the case."

RCB kept their slim chances of making the playoffs alive with the win and next take on Kings XI Punjab next on April 24.

(With IANS Inputs)