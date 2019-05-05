 
Virat Kohli Promises Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Come Back Stronger Next Season

Updated: 05 May 2019 21:08 IST

Virat Kohli thanked the ground and support staffs for their indispensable contribution throughout the IPL season.

Virat Kohli signed off from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as a satisfied captain, owing to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) performance in the second half of the tournament. After RCB's final league match, Kohli said, "We won last 5 off our 7 matches and with one no-result, it is something that we can be proud of". And a day later, Kohli vowed his franchise, which is yet to get their hands on the IPL trophy, will comeback stronger in the next season. He also thanked the Bengaluru ground and support staffs for their indispensable contribution, on behalf of the entire team.

"Thank you guys for all the love & support - the entire team including the fans, the ground staff & the support staff! Promise to come back stronger next year," Kohli tweeted.

The Bengaluru franchise began their IPL 2019, registering six losses on the trot.

After starting as laggards in the lucrative tournament, RCB finished their campaign with five victories at the bottom of the table.

It was the 12th straight season the Bengaluru franchise failed to earn the IPL trophy despite having some of the finest players in their ranks over the years.

Even Kohli, by his own standards had a modest season, registering only a single century and two half-centuries. He will be next seen in action in the World Cup 2019, slated to get underway from May 30 in England and Wales.

