 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Umpire Nigel Llong Could Face BCCI Enquiry Over Alleged Misconduct

Updated: 07 May 2019 12:55 IST

Nigel Llong was involved in an argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli over a contentious no-ball.

Umpire Nigel Llong Could Face BCCI Enquiry Over Alleged Misconduct
Nigel Llong had signalled a no-ball bowled by Umesh Yadav during the SunRisers Hyderabad inning. © BCCI/IPL

Umpire Nigel Llong is in the eye of the storm as he could face an enquiry from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for alleged misconduct over the damaging of a door in the umpires' room after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 50-year-old umpire from England was involved in an argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli over a contentious no-ball. Llong had signalled a no-ball bowled by Umesh Yadav during the SRH inning. However, TV replays showed that it was a legitimate delivery.

A BCCI official told PTI that Llong might have some explaining to do but the matter will not cost him his place as a designated umpire for the IPL final to be held in Hyderabad.

The BCCI, it is learnt, is in a dilemma on whether to even consider taking such a step "for a moment's indiscretion". In Bengaluru, Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary R Sudhakar Rao said the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has demanded action against Llong. Rao, however, did say that the 50-year-old had paid for the damage caused.

"We have reported the matter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and hopefully action will be taken against Nigel Llong. If the players are punished for their misdemeanour and fined their match fees then why not the umpires," Rao said.

"I didn't speak to umpire Llong but I spoke to match referee Narayanan Kutty. I am hopeful COA will take action," he added.

Llong paid Rs 5000 after he was confronted by the KSCA officials and had demanded a receipt of the payment.

Llong has stood in 56 Tests, 123 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals in his career and will be standing in the upcoming World Cup in the United Kingdom, starting May 30.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket IPL 2019 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Umesh Yadav
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Llong damaged a door in the umpires' room at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
  • He was involved in an argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli
  • Llong paid Rs 5000 after he was confronted by the KSCA officials
Related Articles
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli's T20 Captaincy
Virat Kohli Promises Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Come Back Stronger Next Season
Virat Kohli Promises Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Come Back Stronger Next Season
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
Watch: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Have A Special Message For Fans Ahead Of RCB
Watch: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Have A Special Message For Fans Ahead Of RCB's Final Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.