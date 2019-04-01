 
Watch: Suresh Raina Kisses Ravindra Jadeja After Ajinkya Rahane Dismissal

Updated: 01 April 2019 18:06 IST
Suresh Raina kissed Ravindra Jadeja after he picked a fine catch as Chennai Super Kings pipped Rajasthan Royals by a narrow margin.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest fielders to play for CSK. © BCCI/IPL

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest fielders to play for India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he proved the same once again during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The all-rounder took a low diving catch off Deepak Chahar off the second ball of the match to send back Ajinkya Rahane for a duck. Soon after Jadeja exhibited the brilliant effort at backward point, Raina ran towards him and kissed him as a moment of celebration after the early dismissal.

Watch the entire moment here:

The 30-year-old Jadeja was not as effective with the ball as he conceded 23 runs off his two overs.

Defending champions CSK went on to win the closely-fought contest by eight runs, thanks to a beautifully paced knock by their skipper MS Dhoni.

The victory also ensured a cent percent record for the defending champions in the IPL 2019.

The Chennai outfit will next travel to Mumbai to face the home franchise at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

